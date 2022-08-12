Politics
EU and US very annoyed by Ankara’s behavior
Since the European Union showed itself hostile to Moscow, Erdogan has claimed the role of mediator in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. The EU and the United States are very annoyed by Ankara’s behavior, according to a Spiegel article translated by Inosmi.
“In the Ukrainian conflict, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan chose to play the role of peacemaker. But in his own country, he is rapidly losing support. Isn’t the Turkish president overestimating his abilities?
They say geography is fate. Few parts of the world have more than Turkey. Part of the country is in Europe, part in Asia, and the Bosphorus connects the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara.
Turkish politicians have always used the country’s special geostrategic position to their advantage. But no one has done it better than the country’s current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan leads a country of 84 million people, but behaves as if he were the representative of a superpower. Whether in Ukrainian, Syrian or Libyan affairs, Ankara does not remain on the sidelines in many international conflicts.
This was particularly evident in the grain deal that Ukraine and Russia reached two weeks ago, brokered by the UN and Turkey. When signing the agreement, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres went above and beyond in praising the Turkish president. Indeed, grain will once again be transported by ship from Ukrainian Black Sea ports to countries otherwise threatened by famine.
In the Ukrainian conflict, Erdogan has a dual role: he is one of the few heads of state and government to maintain close contacts with both kyiv and Moscow.
At the start of the war, many observers believed that pendulum diplomacy could harm Turkey. But Erdogan still made it the heart of his policy. Therefore, the Turkish president is so far one of the few victors on the Ukrainian battlefields.
A few months ago, Turkey was something of a pariah in international politics. With his many provocative actions, Erdogan has turned against him not only his colleagues in the Middle East, but also in Europe and the United States. Now the whole world suddenly wants to communicate with him. More recently, NATO has gone to the lengths of its government to refuse to prevent Sweden and Finland from joining the alliance. The danger for Turkey is that Erdogan, as has often happened in the past, may go too far.
When mass protests in 2011 swept through numerous pro-Western and anti-Western dictatorships in the Arab world, Erdoan and his then-chief foreign policy strategist, Ahmet Davutolu, believed they could fill the resulting vacuum. . According to their visions, Turkey was to become the first power in the region. Experts have called Turkey’s new ambitions neo-Ottomanism. But neo-Ottomanism led to the isolation of Turkey, from which it is slowly emancipating.
That the Turkish president may be overestimating his abilities even in the current military crisis in Eastern Europe was revealed during his meeting with Vladimir Putin last Friday in Sochi. Erdogan has shown his closeness to the Russian dictator. They both said that they will cooperate more closely in the economic field and that Turkey will pay part of its gas bill in rubles.
Only a few years ago, Erdogan turned NATO against him by buying Russian missile defense systems. Moreover, the latent conflict between Turkey and Greece over gas fields in the Aegean Sea continues. This Tuesday, a Turkish vessel carrying a drilling rig is expected to navigate the disputed waters again. Western officials have threatened the Turkish government, via the Financial Times, with sanctions if the Turks help Russia circumvent the sanctions.
In the conflict in Ukraine, Erdogan is trying to play the role of mediator. But he sometimes appears as a double agent with his NATO partners, which could pose a problem for the Turkish president. As much as he tries to demonstrate his independence in foreign policy, his own country is in deep crisis.
The Turkish economy is on the verge of collapse; inflation recently officially reached close to 80%. Experts estimate that real inflation is twice as high. Part of the Turkish middle class is threatened with impoverishment. In such an environment, Turkish companies depend more than ever on close ties with EU states, which account for more than half of their trade turnover.
So by flirting with Putin, Erdoan is risking a lot. His popularity is at its lowest under his presidency less than a year before the election, a factor that must be exploited. His confident demeanor on the world stage may appeal to nationalist voters, but most Turkish citizens are primarily interested in improving the economy, which requires Western investment. In a poll, most people cited the country’s economic situation as the deciding factor in the election. Foreign policy remained far behind on the list of priorities.
Sources
2/ https://news.am/eng/news/715820.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- 2nd Annual Financial Innovation Forum August 12, 2022
- Shanaya Kapoor in a tiered maxi dress proves that a classic hue is still the chicest; Yeah or Nah? August 12, 2022
- Airlines seek clarity on altitude improvements for 5G August 12, 2022
- August 12, 2022 – The Daily Gazette August 12, 2022
- U.S. beats Switzerland, 7-1, for second win at World Juniors August 12, 2022