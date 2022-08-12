EU and US very annoyed by Ankara’s behavior

Since the European Union showed itself hostile to Moscow, Erdogan has claimed the role of mediator in the Ukraine-Russia conflict. The EU and the United States are very annoyed by Ankara’s behavior, according to a Spiegel article translated by Inosmi.

“In the Ukrainian conflict, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan chose to play the role of peacemaker. But in his own country, he is rapidly losing support. Isn’t the Turkish president overestimating his abilities?

They say geography is fate. Few parts of the world have more than Turkey. Part of the country is in Europe, part in Asia, and the Bosphorus connects the Black Sea to the Sea of ​​Marmara.

Turkish politicians have always used the country’s special geostrategic position to their advantage. But no one has done it better than the country’s current president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan leads a country of 84 million people, but behaves as if he were the representative of a superpower. Whether in Ukrainian, Syrian or Libyan affairs, Ankara does not remain on the sidelines in many international conflicts.

This was particularly evident in the grain deal that Ukraine and Russia reached two weeks ago, brokered by the UN and Turkey. When signing the agreement, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres went above and beyond in praising the Turkish president. Indeed, grain will once again be transported by ship from Ukrainian Black Sea ports to countries otherwise threatened by famine.

In the Ukrainian conflict, Erdogan has a dual role: he is one of the few heads of state and government to maintain close contacts with both kyiv and Moscow.

At the start of the war, many observers believed that pendulum diplomacy could harm Turkey. But Erdogan still made it the heart of his policy. Therefore, the Turkish president is so far one of the few victors on the Ukrainian battlefields.

A few months ago, Turkey was something of a pariah in international politics. With his many provocative actions, Erdogan has turned against him not only his colleagues in the Middle East, but also in Europe and the United States. Now the whole world suddenly wants to communicate with him. More recently, NATO has gone to the lengths of its government to refuse to prevent Sweden and Finland from joining the alliance. The danger for Turkey is that Erdogan, as has often happened in the past, may go too far.

When mass protests in 2011 swept through numerous pro-Western and anti-Western dictatorships in the Arab world, Erdoan and his then-chief foreign policy strategist, Ahmet Davutolu, believed they could fill the resulting vacuum. . According to their visions, Turkey was to become the first power in the region. Experts have called Turkey’s new ambitions neo-Ottomanism. But neo-Ottomanism led to the isolation of Turkey, from which it is slowly emancipating.

That the Turkish president may be overestimating his abilities even in the current military crisis in Eastern Europe was revealed during his meeting with Vladimir Putin last Friday in Sochi. Erdogan has shown his closeness to the Russian dictator. They both said that they will cooperate more closely in the economic field and that Turkey will pay part of its gas bill in rubles.

Only a few years ago, Erdogan turned NATO against him by buying Russian missile defense systems. Moreover, the latent conflict between Turkey and Greece over gas fields in the Aegean Sea continues. This Tuesday, a Turkish vessel carrying a drilling rig is expected to navigate the disputed waters again. Western officials have threatened the Turkish government, via the Financial Times, with sanctions if the Turks help Russia circumvent the sanctions.

In the conflict in Ukraine, Erdogan is trying to play the role of mediator. But he sometimes appears as a double agent with his NATO partners, which could pose a problem for the Turkish president. As much as he tries to demonstrate his independence in foreign policy, his own country is in deep crisis.

The Turkish economy is on the verge of collapse; inflation recently officially reached close to 80%. Experts estimate that real inflation is twice as high. Part of the Turkish middle class is threatened with impoverishment. In such an environment, Turkish companies depend more than ever on close ties with EU states, which account for more than half of their trade turnover.

So by flirting with Putin, Erdoan is risking a lot. His popularity is at its lowest under his presidency less than a year before the election, a factor that must be exploited. His confident demeanor on the world stage may appeal to nationalist voters, but most Turkish citizens are primarily interested in improving the economy, which requires Western investment. In a poll, most people cited the country’s economic situation as the deciding factor in the election. Foreign policy remained far behind on the list of priorities.