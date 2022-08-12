Trump denies report that FBI searched for nuclear documents during Mar-a-Lago raid





Former President Donald Trump on Friday denied a Washington Post report that FBI agents were looking for classified documents related to nuclear weapons, among other things, when they searched his Mar-a-Lago home this week.

On his Truth Social platform, Trump said “Nuclear weapons are a hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax,” referring to the investigation by then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller, on the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.

Trump attacked officials involved in the search of his home, calling them “shady.” He also suggested it was possible he was framed, saying the officers who searched his home did not want other people present in the areas they were searching. “Has anyone planted information?” he wrote.

NBC News has not independently verified the Washington Post report, released Thursday night.

On Friday, Trump took a different approach, suggesting it was not unprecedented for a former president to possess nuclear-related documents. He claimed that Obama kept millions of pages of documents, including classified documents relating to nuclear weapons.

The National Archives and Records Administration responded to Trump’s claims by saying it was in possession of Obama’s documents, which are intended for its presidential library, and none of them are classified.

The agency said in a statement that it “assumed sole legal and physical custody of Obama’s presidential records when President Barack Obama left office in 2017, pursuant to the Presidential Records Act (PRA).”

The statement goes on to say that the agency “has moved approximately 30 million pages of unclassified records to a NARA facility in the Chicago area, where they are retained exclusively by NARA. In addition, NARA retains the archives Obama’s presidential records at a NARA facility in the Washington, D.C., area As required by the PRA, former President Obama has no control over where and how NARA stores his presidential records. administration.

A federal judge on Friday unsealed the search warrant at Trump’s home. The list of documents that were taken from Mar-a-Lago by federal agents shows that investigators took many top secret and other highly classified documents, but it does not describe what they relate to.

Trump said Thursday evening that he favors the release of the documents.

Not only will I not oppose the release of material related to the un-American, unwarranted and unnecessary raid and burglary of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, but I will go the extra mile by ENCOURAGING the release immediate release of those documents, Trump said.

The Washington Post’s bombshell report came just hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that he had “personally approved” Monday’s search warrant at Trump’s Florida home and the Justice Department had filed a search warrant. request to make the mandate public. The documents were released Friday afternoon after being previously obtained by NBC News and other news outlets.

This year, Trump had to return 15 boxes of documents that the National Archives and Records Administration said had been illegally removed from the White House.

But months later, and before the FBI conducted its investigation, Trump received a federal grand jury subpoena for sensitive documents the government believed to have kept after he left the White House, a source close to confirmed of the record to NBC News.

A separate source confirmed an earlier Wall Street Journal report by telling NBC News that a person familiar with the documents inside Mar-a-Lago told investigators there may be more documents. classified at the club than he was initially handed over, part of which led to the search on Monday.

Garland suggested on Thursday that Trump had not turned over all of the documents sought by the Justice Department.

Citing two sources briefed on the classified documents sought in the subpoena, The New York Times reported on Thursday that federal officials were prompted to search Mar-a-Lago because the uncollected documents were particularly sensitive to national security.

