Imran invites Pakistanis to attend “Haqiqi Azadi jalsa” on August 13





“Why do you have to come? Because we have to celebrate our 75th birthday and with that I have to take you on my journey of Haqiqi Azadi [true freedom]”Imran said in a video message, saying they had reached the final leg of the journey. The PTI originally planned to hold their ‘power show’ at the Islamabad Parade Ground. hold the rally at the site due to objections from the TLP, Geo TV reported.

PTI’s decision to hold the public rally at the Lahore Hockey Stadium sparked controversy as the stadium’s astroturf was removed to make room for the rally. PTI’s Azhar Mashwani said the decision was taken by PTI chairman Imran Khan after the party learned of the federal government’s “insufficient” plans for Independence Day celebrations.

“The proud Pakistanis of Lahore will be celebrating the 75th Independence Day in a grand way at the Lahore Hockey Stadium,” he said, adding that Imran Khan will attend the rally and also address the supporters. Last week, the PTI leader said he would announce a strategy to “counter this fascism” at the August 13 rally, The Dawn reported.

It is relevant to mention here that the PTI is trying to raise the bar against the government in place, asking it to organize early elections in the country. PTI leader Imran Khan has reiterated over time that “only early elections can end the economic and political crises in Pakistan”, adding that timely elections would have saved the country from the economic crisis it is facing. today.

The deposed prime minister has claimed that there is only one way for Pakistan to come out of the current situation and that is to secure new general elections in the country. On July 25, the party organized a long Azadi march, towards Islamabad, which met with strong resistance from the federal government led by the PML-N to enter the capital.

However, the PTI managed to enter the capital, only to be canceled later by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who said that to avoid confrontation he had canceled the rally and announced that he would return to the city again. capital city. Imran Khan said his party will continue to protest against Pakistan’s “imported” government until new elections are announced.

It is a national duty to speak out against atrocities and injustice. Inflation has been massively increased by the current government, which affects the poor, Khan added.

