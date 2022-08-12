Donald Trump calls nuclear docs a ‘hoax’





Former President Donald Trump said on Friday that a report claiming FBI agents were looking for nuclear weapons documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort this week was a ‘hoax’ – as a separate report said that the office had found “dozens” of classified documents during Monday’s raid.

The nuclear weapons issue is a hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax, two impeachments were a hoax, the Mueller investigation was a hoax, and so much more, Trump told Truth Social Friday morning. .

Same shady people involved. Why wouldn’t the FBI allow inspection of Mar-a-Lago areas with our lawyers [sic], or others, present. Made them wait outside in the heat, wouldn’t even let them come near – said ABSOLUTELY NOT, Trump continued, before again suggesting that federal agents may have withheld information during the search.

Donald Trump is seen leaving Trump Tower on Wednesday morning.REUTERS

Anyone have any info on planting? Reminds me of a Christofer [sic] Steele File! said the former president.

Late Thursday, the Washington Post reported that the FBI was looking for “classified nuclear weapons documents.” The report did not provide further details – including whether such documents were discovered or whether they related to US weapons or those of another country.

Meanwhile, NewsNation reported Friday morning that agents found “dozens” of classified documents that were kept in two areas of the 45th president’s residence – Trump’s personal office as well as a separate storage room.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed on Thursday that he personally approved of the raid.REUTERS

The report emerged as Trump’s lawyers face a 15-hour deadline to decide whether to oppose a Justice Department motion to unseal both the search warrant that sparked Monday’s raid as well as as the list of assets that have been seized.

The former president has indicated that he has no problem with the documents being made public, saying in a Truth Social article around midnight Friday: Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the raid un-American, wrongful and unnecessary and burglary of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I go one step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of these materials, even though they were written by radical left democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, just as they have done for the past 6 years.

Earlier reports had indicated that Trump’s legal team would not release the documents of its own volition, although it could have done so.

Law enforcement line up outside Mar-a-Lago amid FBI raid.CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH/EP

A representative for Trump’s legal team did not immediately respond to the Posts’ request for comment.

The DOJ filed the motion to unseal the documents as Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed to reporters Thursday that he had “personally approved” the search warrant request.

The ministry does not take such a decision lightly, the AG said. Where possible, it is common practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to strictly limit any search undertaken.

Trump took to Truth Social to express his disdain Friday morning.

While the unsealed warrant and asset list would provide details of the officers removed from Mar-a-Lago – as well as hints at what potential charges, if any, the former president might face – a separate affidavit setting out the evidentiary basis for the search warrant granted would remain under seal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/08/12/donald-trump-calls-nuclear-docs-claim-a-hoax/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos