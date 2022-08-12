Biden and Chinese Xi to meet in person in November (report)





President Biden will likely meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person in November, the first such meeting since Biden took office, on The Wall Street Journal reported Friday. Biden’s family has had extensive and possibly ongoing business relationships with companies tied to the Chinese government and he faces pressure from Republicans to take a more aggressive stance toward Xi, including on fentanyl exports and transparency. on the origins of COVID-19. The visit would take place somewhere in Southeast Asia. Xi is expected to attend international summits that month in Bangkok, Thailand, and Bali, Indonesia. The White House did not immediately respond to the Post’s request for comment. The Xi-Biden meeting would follow tensions this month over Taiwan’s de facto independence as Beijing fumed following a visit to the island by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). The Chinese slashes reportedly prompted Biden to suspend consideration of the repeal of the Trump-era tariffs. President Biden plans to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person for the first time in November. Countess Jamal – CNP / MEGA In China, Joe Biden was allegedly involved in his son’s dealings with CEFC China Energy, which The Washington Post said paid Hunter Biden and his uncle Jim Biden $4.8 million in 2017 and 2018. Former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski said he spoke with Joe Biden in May 2017 about the CEFC deal and an email from May 13, 2017 says the big guy would get a 10% stake into a new corporate entity. Bobulinski and the author of that email, James Gilliar, identified the president as the big guy. Also in China, Hunter Biden co-founded an investment firm called BHRPartners in 2013 less than two weeks after flying with his father to Beijing aboard Air Force Two. Hunter introduced Joe Bidento BHRCEO Jonathan Li in the lobby of a hotel in the Chinese capital. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government has become hostile to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Xinhua/Sipa United States BHR Partners is partly controlled by Chinese public entities. Hunter Bidens’ attorney Chris Clark said less than a week after President Bidens’ November summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the first son had divested his 10% stake in BHR Partners, but Hunter Biden and the White House provided no further details and online trade records indicate that Hunter Biden still owns the 10% stake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2022/08/12/biden-and-chinas-xi-to-meet-in-person-in-november-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos