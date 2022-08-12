PM Modi to host CWG 2022 medalists at his residence on August 13

NEW DELHI : India finished fourth with 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham. From July 28 to August 8, nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals in 16 different sports at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day on August 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to welcome the 2022 Commonwealth Games medalists to his official residence at 11am on Saturday.

Wrestling topped the medal table with 12 medals including six gold while weightlifting accounted for 10 medals.

India had their fifth-best all-time performance in their Commonwealth Games history, their best being a total of 101 medals when the Games were held on home soil in 2010.

One of the main highlights of this mega event was Nikhat Zareen getting a gold medal.

After winning the medal in the women’s lightweight 50kg final, Zareen said she was delighted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that she would take his autograph on his boxing gloves.

Indian star boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen defeated Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the women’s 50kg (light flyweight) final on Sunday.

Zareen lived up to her “world champion” status by dominating Carly in all three rounds. They won 5-0 on a run basis.

“I am very happy to meet Prime Minister Modi; I took a selfie with him last time and I want a new one now. Last time I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I I’ll take it on my boxing gloves,” Nikhat Zareen had told the news agency YEARS after winning the gold medal on 07 August.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games came to a close on Monday with a stunning closing ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

The Commonwealth Games Flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026.

