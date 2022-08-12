Donald Trump: US politics goes nuclear after FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home | world news





WASHINGTON: The FBI raid on former President Donald Trump’s Florida home was linked to classified nuclear weapons documents, a major US media reported on Thursday, even as the Biden administration asked a court to unseal the search warrant that could shed more light on the unprecedented movement that has ignited politics in America. At a news conference, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said he “personally endorsed the decision to seek a search warrant in this case” and pledged to protect FBI agents and officials from Justice Department attacked by Trump-supporting extremists, some of whom have made death threats. A gunman who allegedly tried to storm the FBI’s Cincinnati office after calling for a violent response was killed by police on Thursday after a confrontation amid turmoil among the MAGA crowd over the raid. Garland did not bring up the nuclear documents angle during his press conference, but the Washington Post, citing ‘people familiar with the investigation’, said classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items sought. by FBI agents during the search. In a Friday morning post on his social media platform, Trump called the nuclear weapons issue a hoax, suggesting the FBI may have planted evidence. “The nuclear weapons problem is a hoax, just like Russia, Russia, Russia was a hoax, two impeachments were a hoax, the Mueller investigation was a hoax, and much more,” Hee wrote, adding: “Same sordid people involved. FBI allows inspection of Mar-a-Lago areas with our attorneys or others present. Had them waiting outside in the heat, wouldn’t even let them near – a says ABSOLUTELY NOT. (sic) Steele File!” In a previous post, he said he “will not oppose the release of material relating to the un-American, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and burglary of my home.” Meanwhile, there was wild speculation on social media, with Trump critics raising the specter of the nuclear trade on the part of the former president and his family, going so far as to link it to their business dealings with the US. ‘Saudi Arabia. “People ask why Trump would keep (nuclear) documents. Many possible reasons. For example, this example is pure speculation: information about signals about MBS and Khashoggi, or about Saudi nuclear weapons, is the kind of documents you want in case you have to remind the Saudis must keep the $$$ coming,” tweeted Bill Kristol, a conservative Trump critic.

— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) 1660264854000According to some media reports, the Justice Department waited over a year for Trump to turn over all classified documents and launched the raid after ignoring their demands, including serving him a subpoena. Garland suggested the Justice Department intended to execute the search warrant quietly without making a show of it, and it was the former president who made it public. “The Department filed the motion to release the warrant and receipt in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in this matter,” Garland said. The fracas is complicated by the fact that President Obama’s Supreme Court nomination for Garland was blocked by Senate Republicans, giving him (in their eyes) a motive to launch the raid. “Karma would be Mitch McConnell blocking Merrick Garland from the Supreme Court in 2016 only for him to become the AG in 2021 who brings down Donald J. Trump in 2022,” one reviewer noted. Garland dismissed the suggestion that he had an ulterior motive, saying: “Faithful observance of the rule of law is the fundamental tenet of the Department of Justice and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means enforcing the law uniformly without fear or favor. Under my watch, that is precisely what the Department of Justice is doing.” The issue has now become a political lightning rod, with Trump and his supporters alleging a political vendetta. Congressman Paul Gosar, a staunch supporter of Trump’s right wing, went so far as to call for the destruction of the FBI to “save America”. And former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who called Garland “Biden’s secret police chief,” warned that “if Trump is elected [president]the first thing the hell does is raid each of Bidens’ homes.” While some Trump critics are chomping at the bit, saying the former president should stand trial on charges ranging from theft of classified documents betrayal, few think the issue will alter the deep divide “Man can eat a baby alive on national television and not a single Republican voter would give a damn,” one analyst wrote.

