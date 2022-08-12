Protests in northern Syria slam Turkish minister’s remarks





ISTANBUL — Hundreds of Syrian opposition supporters gathered in northwestern Syria on Friday, including outside a Turkish army post, to denounce Turkish foreign minister’s remarks calling for reconciliation with the president Syrian Bashar al-Assad. On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters that Turkey supports political reconciliation between Syrian opposition factions and the Assad government in the name of peace. Although this position by Ankara is not new in principle, Cavusoglu’s remarks have been interpreted by some as a betrayal of the Syrian opposition after years of Turkish support. Since Syria’s civil war erupted following an anti-Assad uprising in 2011, Turkey has been the main backer of the opposition. Turkey is also hosting 3.65 million Syrians who have fled the war back home. Turkey has also long negotiated on the international stage on behalf of Syrian factions opposed to Assad and supported armed groups while bringing parts of northern Syria under the control of the Turkish opposition and backed by Turkey through cross-border military operations. During Friday’s protest outside a Turkish military post in the northwestern Syrian town of Mastoumeh, protesters chanted that the Turkish military are traitors and that the Syrian people are not for sale. We don’t want to reconcile with the child killer, reads a sign carried by a Syrian boy in Mastoumeh, a reference to Assad. Nightly protests were also reported in the northern Syrian towns of Azaz, al-Bab, Afrin, Tel Abyad as well as in Idlib, which is the last rebel-held area. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said angry protesters in the town of Azaz stormed the security headquarters and then marched to the local council building where they pulled down the Turkish flag and burned it. In Azaz, demonstrators painted graffiti on the walls, reading Down with Turkey and down with the regime! while others carried posters denouncing Cavusoglu. Calls have been made for the removal of all Turkish flags from northern Syria, the Observatory said. In his remarks, Cavusoglu also said that Turkey had had no diplomatic contact with Syria since their ties were severed in 2012, but added that in 2021 he had an informal conversation with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal. Mekdad, on the sidelines of a Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Belgrade, Serbia. We have to somehow reconcile the opposition and the Syrian regime. Otherwise, there can be no lasting peace, Cavusoglu said Thursday. His remarks followed a question about whether Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could speak with Assad soon. Cavusoglu said Russian President Vladimir Putin for years urged the two leaders to talk and that Erdogan preferred that the two countries’ intelligence services communicate with each other, which they did intermittently, and have now resumed. . On Friday, the Foreign Ministry issued a statement reaffirming its support for the Syrian opposition and saying that Turkey has worked hard to find a solution to the Syrian conflict in line with the legitimate aspirations of the Syrian people. “Our solidarity with the Syrian people will continue,” the statement said. Mroue reported from Beirut.

