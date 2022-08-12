Raju Srivastava remains critical and still on a ventilator, PM Modi dials his wife’s number





Comedian Raju Srivastava continues to be on life support as his situation remains critical even on Friday. Srivastava is admitted to the Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, where he is being treated under the supervision of experienced doctors. As Raju Srivastava lay unconscious for more than 46 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly called his wife to inquire about the comedians’ health. As reported by E-Times, PM Modi has offered full support to the Srivastava family. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also had a phone conversation with Raju Srivastava’s wife on Thursday and assured her of all help. Later in the day, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also called the director of AIIMS to inquire about the health of the comedians. READ ALSO : Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Still Unconscious; Suffered brain damage after a heart attack On Wednesday, comedian Sunil Pal also shared a health update on Rajus via video on social media and said: He was admitted on time. By the grace of God, his health is much better now. He is out of danger. He further added that Raju Bhai will recover soon. We all love you. Your health should be good soon. His recovery is great news for all of us. For the uninitiated, Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 9 and was rushed to AIIMS Hospital in Delhi. Later, Srivastava’s team confirmed that he suffered a heart attack while training. He was training on the treadmill around 11-11:30 a.m. when he had the stroke. He is stable now. There’s nothing to worry about right now. Doctors are running tests, although more information will be shared soon, his team said. It was later reported that the comedian also suffered immense brain damage after a cardiac arrest. Raju Srivastava is a popular name on the comedy circuit and is widely appreciated for his impersonation of Bollywood actors and political leaders. He has also participated in several comedy shows including The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights with Kapil. Read it Recent news and recent news here

