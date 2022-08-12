‘Unsurprisingly, Boris Johnson did not return my calls’: Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has revealed that his former boss, Boris Johnson, has not returned any of his messages and calls since his resignation from the UK Cabinet as Chancellor last month sparked the current leadership race for a new Party leader conservative.

The former British Indian minister, who faces Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as British prime minister, was asked if he had spoken to the outgoing prime minister in recent weeks during a a roundup of Tory members in Cheltenham in the South West of England on Thursday evening.

During a question and answer session with each candidate separately, Daily Telegraph deputy editor Camilla Tominey, as moderator, asked Sunak for his views on the ongoing parliamentary inquiry into whether Johnson had misleads Parliament over party scandal breaking COVID rules in Downing Street.

This is a parliamentary process, not a governmental process and I fully respect the members of the committee [Commons Privileges Committee] make the right decisions,” Sunak replied.

Personally, I believe very strongly in high standards. One of the things I would do immediately as Prime Minister would be to reinstate an independent adviser for ministerial interests because everyone needs to know that trust, integrity and decency are at the heart of politics and I will lead head on, he said, to applause from the audience made up of many of those who will vote in the election to elect a new Conservative leader.

Tominey followed that up to ask if he’d spoken to Johnson since, to which he replied: I messaged and called but, unsurprisingly, he didn’t return my calls.

Sunak had quit as finance minister in early July, citing standards and integrity as the reason as well as differences of opinion over the direction of the economy. This sparked a series of further Cabinet resignations that eventually forced Johnson to announce his own resignation as Conservative leader and Prime Minister, kicking off the party leadership election.

Johnson was faced with not returning calls and messages from Sunak, someone he shared a friendly relationship with for much of his time as Downing Street neighbors, during a visit to the Wales on Friday, but the outgoing chief chose to sidestep the subject.

It’s one of those Westminster questions that doesn’t change the price of fish. There are many things that change the price of fish, including the price of energy, but this is not one, Johnson said.

In the latest Daily Telegraph election campaign this week, Sunak stood firm on his refusal to cut taxes just yet and was applauded when he said it was not fair to put in 50 billion pounds on the credit card and leave it to the kids. and grandchildren to repay.

In this leadership race, I haven’t always said what people want to hear. But I said the things people need to hear. Because our country faces real challenges and I want to be upfront with you and everyone about what it will take to solve them, he said.

In two years, we must make British political history by winning a fifth consecutive election, he added, presenting himself as the candidate most likely to win over swing voters and beat the opposition Labor Party next general election.

The focus was again on the economy and the cost-of-living crisis, the focal point of the leadership race, with Truss reiterating his stance on tax cuts.

What we shouldn’t be doing is taking money out of taxes from taxpayers and giving it back to them in the form of benefits, said the Foreign Secretary, who currently leads most investigations and bookmaker odds.

The audience, however, booed the moderator when she asked Sunak why he wouldn’t step down from the contest to allow Truss to take over and get the government started.

I fight for what I believe in. I will fight until the last day with everything I have, he said.

Both candidates will continue to address husting events throughout the month to win votes from Conservative Party members and the winner will be declared on September 5.

