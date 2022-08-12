Yet another victim of Indonesia’s blasphemy law





Indonesia’s toxic blasphemy law has claimed another victim, this time a former government minister for a social media post deemed insulting to Buddhists. The latest case began in June after the Indonesian government announced that it greatly increase the entrance price for the Borobudur temple in Central Java. The Buddhist structure is one of the major tourist attractions in Indonesia, attracting over four million visitors in 2019. Conservationists and government officials are increasingly worried about the number of visitors and see the increase in entrance fees as a way to limit the total. On June 10, Roy Suryo, former Minister of Youth and Sports, tweeted a photo of a stupa in Borobudur whose image had been retouched to look like President Joko Widodo. He received protests, including Buddhist organizationsand quickly deleted the tweet, apologizing and saying he hadn’t created the edited image. Kevin Wua leader of Dharmapala Nusantaraa Buddhist group from Jakarta, reported Suryo to the police for committing blasphemy against Buddhism. Jakarta police interrogated Suryo three times, then accused him of violating the Blasphemy Law and the Internet Law. Police arrested him on August 5. If found guilty, Suryo faces a sentence of up to 11 years in prison. The blasphemy law punishes deviations from the central tenets of the six officially recognized religions in Indonesia, Islam, Protestantism, Catholicism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism, with a penalty of up to five years in prison. It was only used in eight cases in its first four decades after President Soekarno signed it in 1965, but convictions increased during the decade when President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, boss of Roy Suryos , was in power from 2004 to 2014. President Widodos’ administration is drafting a new penal code with a plan to keep the blasphemy law, but with the ominous caveat of extend the law to cover creeds as well as religions. Ironically, Roy Suryo also used the blasphemy law against his political opponents. In February 2022, he filed a police report against Minister of Religious Affairs Yaqut Cholil Qoumas for blasphemy, claiming that Yaqut’s comparison between noisy mosques and barking dogs was an insult to Islam. The arrest of Roy Suryos shows once again that the blasphemy law is destructive and prone to abuse as it allows the protection of religion to be turned into a political tool. The Widodo administration should learn from these horrendous cases and revoke the provisions of the blasphemy law.

