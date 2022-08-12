In Pakistan, Imran Khan threatens to be excluded from public life





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a press conference in Islamabad, April 23, 2022. RAHMAT GUL / AP

The political clash between former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his successor, Shehbaz Sharif, is taking a worrying turn for democracy and freedoms in Pakistan.

The former leader, ousted from power in April after a vote of no confidence, was personally summoned by Pakistan’s electoral commission on 23 August. He will have to respond to charges of violations of the rules on the financing of public life. The commission estimated on August 2 that his party, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (Pakistan Justice Movement, PTI) was financed by foreign funds, including the United States, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. .

This is an old case, pending since 2014. The PTI received donations from thirty-four foreign nationals and 351 companies located abroad. The collection of donations and contributions from foreign nationals and companies is prohibited and constitutes a violation of Pakistani laws, says the electoral policeman.

In his defence, Mr. Khan assures us that it was money from the diaspora that he received, in all legality, in 2012, and not that of foreign nationals. The former cricketer star rose to power in 2018 on a promise to break the grip of the decades-ruling Bhutto and Sharif dynasties in Pakistan and end the endemic corruption that plagues political life. He turned to the Pakistanis living abroad, who are favorable to him.

Imran Khan is risking his political future. His party could be banned, and he could be banned from holding public office. The electoral watchdog also agreed to consider, on August 16, a request to disqualify the former prime minister from public office, filed by a group of deputies associated with the Pakistan Democratic Movement, for having omitted to mention certain information in his declaration of assets.

Closure of a television channel

This legal confrontation comes in the midst of a war of legitimacy between the former and the new prime minister, and while Pakistan is plunged into a major economic crisis. Since leaving power, Imran Khan has claimed to be the victim of a conspiracy encouraged by the United States and has mobilized public opinion during giant meetings. In a deeply divided country, his ouster has boosted his popularity considerably and the coalition government of Shehbaz Sharif fears that he will win the next general elections, scheduled for October 2023. Imran Khan’s party has just won a crucial election in Punjab, the most populous region of the country, and is calling for early legislative elections.

