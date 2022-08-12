Here’s a crazy idea: Maybe Donald Trump isn’t fit to run for re-election





And then, like an unwelcome delivery from the metaphor store, Biden caught Covid-19. Then he recovered. Then he tested positive again. If it hadn’t been for bad luck, Biden would have virtually none. Inflation, Ukraine, an economy that seemed on the verge of slipping into recession, it might have been unfair to personally blame many of these illnesses on Biden, but they still had an unnerving effect on his presidency.

But things have recently started to reverse. Biden won a string of legislative victories on climate change, gun control, health care and tax enforcement. His administration killed one of the architects of 9/11. And the economy doesn’t seem to be headed to the toilet after all. His approval rating soared to around 40%, which is nothing out of the ordinary. The biggest problem that Joe Biden isn’t getting any younger hasn’t gone away. Questions of whether or not he should run for the good of his party and/or the country will persist. But in a city where ups and downs matter forever, for better or worse, Biden was at least no longer down. Now he was the guy making accomplishments while recovering from Covid.

But if worries about Bidens’ readiness can fuel a summer media boom, surely there’s an opportunity to apply similar reasoning to Donald Trump. Trump is obviously and obviously bad for the public service. The large number of scandals during his tenure disqualifies him. His plans for a second term are essentially to purge the government in a kind of Night of the Long Knives.

