Lok Sabha elections 2024: NDA still in the lead despite Nitish Kumar’s about-face, survey finds





The National Democratic Alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Party is the voters’ first choice to form a new government at the Center less than two years before the Lok Sabha elections. After eight years in power, Narendra Modi continues to be the most popular choice as prime minister in 2024, the CVoter-India Today Mood of The Nation survey has revealed. 53% of respondents preferred Narendra Modi as the leader they would like to see as the next prime minister, compared to 9% who backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while 7% voted for national party leader Aam Aadmi Arvind Kejriwal. Also Read:BJP undertakes organizational overhaul, Sunil Bansal elevated to National General Secretary

According to the survey results, the NDA would have won 307 of the Lok Sabha’s 543 seats, the UPA 125 seats, while the other parties would have won 111 seats if the Lok Sabha elections had been held until August 1. However, the situation would change if the elections were to be held after the exit of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from the NDA. The survey says that if polls were to be taken after Nitish Kumar’s walkout, the NDA would suffer a drop of 21 Lok Sabha seats, taking its tally from 307 to 286. The loss of the NDA would have resulted in a direct gain for the UPA whose tally was seen to rise to 146 seats from the 125 seats it would have won if the elections were to be held on August 1. Also Read:Dawn of a new India, says PM Modi after BJP landslide victory in election

India Today and C-Voter conducted the survey between February 2022 and August 2022, with much of the polling taking place before Nitish Kumar severed his ties with the NDA in Bihar. However, a snapshot poll on August 10 was taken to gauge the immediate fallout from changing political dynamics in Bihar. A total of 1,22,016 respondents were interviewed, India Today reported. Congress, which has floundered lately in providing a credible narrative and/or leadership, was also covered by the survey. According to the results, 40% rated Congress’s role as an opposition as “good”, while 34% rated it as “poor”. On the question of leadership, the survey found that 23% of respondents saw Rahul Gandhi as best suited to score a congressional revival, while 16% saw former prime minister Manmohan Singh as the best bet. Sachin Pilot was the first choice for 14% of respondents, while only 9% backed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the role.

