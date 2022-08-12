Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant, property receipt show officers found trove of classified documents





WASHINGTON Property receipt for items recovered by FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort shows agents recovered a treasure trove of top-secret and other highly classified, according to court documents unsealed Friday by a federal judge in Florida.

Federal agents removed 11 sets of classified documents, including some labeled secret and top secret, according to documents obtained by NBC News shortly before the judge unsealed them. Among the items the FBI took away were a handwritten note, information about the “president of France,” an executive clemency for Trump ally Roger Stone, and photo binders.

There were also documents described as “SCI” ​​documents, which stands for highly classified “sensitive compartmented information”.

A document attached to the search warrant said officers were looking for all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, proceeds of crime and other items unlawfully held in violation of three laws, including part of the law on espionage which the Justice Department describes on its website as a “key to national defense and national security” provision. The article cited in the search warrant “applies to activities such as the collection, transmission to an unauthorized person or loss of information relating to national defense and conspiracies to commit such offences.”

The other two laws mentioned in the document attached to the search warrant relate to the improper suppression of documents and the concealment or destruction of documents to hinder investigations.

Court documents unsealed on Friday said investigators were looking for evidence of those crimes, including physical documents with classification marks and government and/or presidential documents from Trump’s time in office, in addition to any evidence of the tampering with, destroying, or knowingly concealing any government and/or presidential records, or any documents bearing classification marks.

While Trump and his allies have suggested that all documents in his possession were declassified by him while he was in office, the three statutes cited in the search warrant do not specify that mishandled documents must have been classified.

NBC News and other news outlets obtained the documents shortly before the judge cleared them for public release. The Justice Department filed an opinion on Friday saying Trump had no objection to the unsealing.

Asked about the unsealed warrant, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pointed to statements she made earlier in the week, including one where she said: “The Department of Justice investigates independently, and we leave all the law enforcement matters to them.

Trump and his attorneys have had the search warrant and documents since Monday, but initially resisted calls to release them. In a statement overnight on his social media platform, Trump said he did not oppose the DOJ’s motion to release the documents to the public.

“Not only will I not oppose the release of materials related to the un-American, unwarranted and unnecessary raid and burglary of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, but I will go even further by ENCOURAGING the publication of these documents, even though they were written by radical left democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me, just as they have done over the Last 6 years,” Trump said. “Release the documents now!”

The remarks came just hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland publicly announced that the Justice Department had filed a motion Thursday seeking judges’ approval to release the warrant and property receipt, arguing that it was in the public interest to see the records after Trump revealed the search had taken place on Monday.

In a statement Friday, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich dismissed details of the documents, calling it an “outrageous” search and a botched raid in which they seized the president’s picture books, a “note handwritten” and declassified documents.

In a separate statement, Trump said everything he had “was fully declassified.”

Trump received a federal grand jury subpoena last spring for sensitive documents the government believed he kept after he left the White House, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News on Thursday.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the subpoena was related to documents that Trump’s legal team had discussed with Justice Department officials in a meeting earlier. reported on June 3.

A separate source confirmed an earlier Wall Street Journal report, telling NBC News that a person familiar with the documents inside Mar-a-Lago told investigators there may be more documents. classified at the club than originally handed over, which partly led to Monday’s search.

Daniel Barnes contributed.

