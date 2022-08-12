Quid Pro Quo of NATO? Sweden to extradite fugitive to Turkey





The Swedish government announced on Thursday that it destined to extradite Okan Kale, a Turkish national living in Sweden, Turkey after the Turkish government found him guilty of developing credit card fraud possibly linked to Turkey’s approval of future membership of the Sweden to NATO. Ankara lifted its veto on Sweden’s inclusion in the transatlantic military alliance following an agreement between Turkey, Sweden and Finland, in which the two Scandinavian nations agreed to take further action against the Swedish and Finnish foreign residents who supported anti-Turkish groups such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Before the agreements were negotiated, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed that the two countries had operated as havens for Kurdish anti-government activists. It was not immediately clear how and when Kale entered Sweden, as he applied for asylum in 2011 but was refused. AFP reported, however, that Kale had subsequently obtained refugee status in Italy, a member of the Schengen area, theoretically allowing him to travel to Sweden. It was not immediately clear whether Kale was affiliated with any Kurdish rebel movements, although he is known to have Kurdish ancestry. As part of the deal, Turkey provided Sweden and Finland with a list of seventy-three people it said lived in the two countries and should be extradited. Since June, Ankara has expressed frustration with the slow pace of extraditions, Attention that he had not yet officially approved the entry of Sweden and Finland into the alliance and that he could resume his veto at any time. However, Morgan Johansson, Sweden’s justice minister, downplayed the significance of Kales’ extradition, describing it to Reuters as normal, routine business unrelated to wider Swedish-Turkish relations or political developments. He also noted that the extradition request was received in 2021, well before negotiations between Sweden and Turkey in June 2022. The Swedish government did not indicate whether Kale was among those on Ankara’s list. . The person in question is a Turkish citizen [who was] convicted of fraud offenses in Turkey in 2013 and 2016, he said. The [Swedish] The Supreme Court considered the matter as usual and concluded that there were no obstacles to extradition. Swedish public broadcaster SVT reported this week that the man had been sentenced in the absence of fourteen years in prison for credit card fraud. However, the man, who has been detained in Sweden since 2021, allegedly claimed he was persecuted after converting from Islam to Christianity and refusing to take part in Turkey’s compulsory military service programme. Trevor Filseth is a news and foreign affairs editor for the National interest. Picture: Reuters.

