Trump under investigation for potential Espionage Act violations, warrant reveals | donald trump





Donald Trump is under criminal investigation for potential violations of the Espionage Act and additional laws relating to obstructing justice and destroying federal government records, according to the search warrant executed on Monday by FBI agents at the former president’s home.

The search warrant, the contents of which have been confirmed by the Guardian, shows the FBI was investigating whether Trump’s mishandling of classified documents, including some classified as top secret, violated three criminal statutes.

Most notably, the search warrant authorized FBI agents to seize documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence to investigate crimes related to the Espionage Act, which prohibits the unauthorized retention of information. on national security that could harm the United States or aid an adversary.

Other laws listed on the warrant include federal law that makes it a crime to destroy or conceal a record for the purpose of obstructing a government investigation, and federal law that more generally prohibits the unlawful removal of government records.

The inclusion of the obstruction law could be an indication that the Justice Department is investigating Trump not only for potentially unlawful retention of records, but also whether he attempted to obstruct a separate or broader criminal investigation. .

The revelations, attached to the search warrant, mark a dramatic escalation in the Justice Department’s criminal investigations into Trump. They represent perhaps one of the most treacherous legal and political moments the former president has faced to date.

A conviction for violating any of the detailed laws would be severe: the Espionage Act carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and the Obstruction Act a maximum sentence of 20 years, while the Destruction of documents may also bar anyone found guilty from holding future office.

The contents of the search warrant became public days after FBI agents seized 11 boxes of equipment from the Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, including documents deemed so sensitive they wouldn’t could not be individually listed in the receipt of what was deleted.

The most sensitive set of documents removed from Trump’s post-presidency Florida home has been generically listed under Miscellaneous Classified/TS/SCI, the abbreviation for compartmentalized top secret/sensitive information the warrant indicates.

FBI agents recovered a total of 11 sets of classified documents, some of which were classified as top secret, The Wall Street Journal first reported. Federal agents also took away four sets of top secret documents, three sets of secret documents and three sets of confidential documents, according to the receipt.

The receipt for the search warrant did not provide any additional details about the substance of the classified documents. Other documents removed from Mar-a-Lago included photo binders, information about the French president and a pardon granted to Trump political operative Roger Stone.

Caught at the center of a rapidly escalating controversy, Trump lashed out at the Justice Department on Friday, saying in a statement that he had declassified all records in question. Everything has been declassified, Trump claimed.

The former presidents’ claim was met with immediate skepticism, in part because the documents seized appeared to retain their original classified markings, according to a source familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss of an open investigation.

The receipt for property seized during the execution of an FBI search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. Photograph: Jon Elswick/AP

Trump did not provide any details on how the supposed declassification took place, and a former Trump administration aide, Kash Patel, said that even though Trump had declassified the records, the White House attorneys’ office had never provided the required documents.

But whether the former president actually declassified the documents ultimately doesn’t matter. The Espionage Act, for example, does not distinguish between classified and declassified documents. Unauthorized withholding of any legally relevant document remains a crime.

Documents marked as top secret are also intended for viewing only in secure rooms known as Sensitive Compartmented Information Facilities, or SCIFs, and their presence in a basement storage area at Mar-a- Lago appears to satisfy the technical elements of a violation of law.

In a statement, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago were a potential security concern. Every day that information of such classification sits in an unsecured location poses a risk to our national security, Schiff said.

The protection of classified information, and in particular the protection of sources and methods, is a matter of the highest priority for the Intelligence Committee, and as we learn more, we will responsibly discharge our responsibilities to monitoring, Schiff said.

Calls and text messages to Trump’s lawyers and aides went unanswered after the contents of the warrant were made public on Friday. A Justice Department spokesperson declined to comment.

The release of the contents of the search warrant and receipt came hours before the deadline for Trump and his legal team, led by Evan Corcoran, to oppose a Justice Department motion to release the two documents. , which remain under seal.

The unsealing motion, announced by Attorney General Merrick Garland in prepared remarks to the Justice Department on Thursday, does not currently include the affidavit accompanying the warrant that would detail the probable cause that led to the approval. of the Mar-a-Raid of the lake.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff released a statement regarding the revelations about the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

If the reports are accurate and these documents contain some of the most classified information our government holds information classified as top secret/secure compartmentalized information, this would go a long way to explaining why the department and the FBI made the decision to obtain a mandate. to retrieve the documents, Schiff said.

It appears the FBI previously sought to remove these documents to a safe location, but Trump did not fully cooperate. Every day that information of such classification sits in an unsecured location poses a risk to our national security. If another person had information of this nature in their possession, the FBI would work quickly to mitigate the risk of disclosure.

The California Democrat-chaired committee oversees the FBI as well as other federal law enforcement agencies.

Schiff noted that he has confidence in the Justice Department, while adding: The protection of classified information, and in particular the protection of sources and methods, is a matter of the highest priority for the Intelligence Committee, and as we learn more, we will responsibly discharge our oversight responsibilities.

