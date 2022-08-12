KKP-MPP PR(11): ACCOMPLISHMENT OF IKN BUDGET ALLOCATION MAY ENJOY PEOPLE’S LIVES

While camping at ground zero of the State Capital (IKN) Nusantara on Tuesday (15/03/2022), President Joko Widodo said that the construction of the State Capital (IKN) Nusantara at Penajam Paser Utara , East Kalimantan, had reached over IDR 460 trillion. Funds will come from a variety of sources, one of which is Abudget Pincome and Bpurchases NOTState (APBN).

“The provisional calculation of Rs 466 trillion or about 19-20% will come from the state budget,” he said.” said President Joko Widodo.

Then maccording to the president, it will take 15 to 20 years to complete this mega project. Therefore, the IKN infrastructure must be built immediately. Although an estimate of the size of the IKN budget has been submitted, it is possible that the IKN budget will inflate or that the APBN’s share will exceed 20%, as happened for other National Strategic Program (NSP) projects that were carried out hastily and without careful planning.

The Ministry of PUPR has submitted a proposal for IKN development budget till 2024 with a total of IDR 43.73 trillion. Budget details for the development of IKN, this year the required budget is 5.07 trillion rupees, in 2023 it is worth 20.47 trillion rupees, and in 2024 worth IDR 18.18 trillion. According to the plan, the PUPR ministry will only take care of some works in the IKN development projects such as basic infrastructure, toll roads, national roads, raw water supply, drainage and government offices. , including the State Palace. It was also explained that development in IKN would use a scheme multi-year contract (MYC), so that budgetary needs last until 2024.

The Ministry of PUPR is actually targeting the construction of the IKN Nusantara Central Government Core Area (KIPP) to start this year. However, until August, the budget for land mapping and construction of the first phase of KIPP IKN Nusantara has not been reduced. The decline in the IKN budget in 2022 by IDR 5.07 trillion or part thereof may be due to the impact of deteriorating global economic conditions, rising energy commodity prices, rising interest rates. the fedso that the energy subsidy in 2022 will inflate to more than four times the originally planned energy subsidy budget.

The government must carefully choose its priorities between the allocation of the IKN 2022 budget which will not work effectively because there are only four months left and the impact will not be directly felt by the population this year, or the increase in the allocation budget for energy subsidies, or the increase in the budget intervention of the social safety net program. (Social Safety Net) which may alleviate hardships in people’s lives until the end of the year due to deteriorating economic conditions. Fulfilling this year’s IKN budget by delaying or reducing the energy subsidy budget or the social safety net budget may further complicate the lives of people already burdened by rising prices of basic necessities.

Worsening global economic conditions, rising fuel prices, rising inflation rates and rising interest rates the fedthe government responded by including the government price restraint policy fuel oil (BBM), 3 kg LPG and electricity prices below 3,000 VA for two years to maintain the purchasing power of populations and MSMEs as well as curb energy price inflation. Thus, the government must also pay compensation to PT Pertamina Persero and PT PLN Persero for maintaining prices over the past two years. The total compensation is IDR 293.5 trillion.

In 2022, the government initially allocated an energy subsidy of IDR 134 trillion to the APBN, but in May 2022 there was an additional subsidy of IDR 74.9 trillion consisting of additional fuel oil subsidies (BBM) and LPG of IDR 71.8 trillion and additional subsidies. fuel (BBM) and LPG subsidies of IDR 71.8 trillion electricity subsidy of IDR 3.1 trillion. With the addition of these subsidies, the energy subsidy in the APBN will increase to Rs 208.9 trillion. This energy subsidy is the highest subsidy during the period of President Joko Widodo’s administration, from 2015 until now. The previous highest achievement was in 2018 with energy subsidies of Rs 153.5 trillion.

The subsidy budget, which was previously 208.9 trillion rupees, increased to 283.7 trillion rupees, due to the change of the ICP assumption from 63 USD per barrel to a range of 95 USD to 105 USD per barrel. However, due to increased energy consumption, the subsidy could reach IDR 284.6 trillion. With government offset payments to PT Pertamina and PT PLN Persero, the amount of energy subsidies in 2022 could reach Rs 578.1 trillion. The 2022 energy subsidy budget has more than quadrupled by 431.4% from the original energy subsidy budget of Rs 134 trillion to Rs 578.1 trillion. The amount of this year’s energy subsidy budget allocation also exceeds the amount of the energy subsidy budget under the SBY administration, where the largest energy subsidy budget allocation occurred in 2014, at $341.8 trillion rupees.

In fact, the government can meet the needs of the IKN budget as well as the energy subsidy budget if government revenues continue to increase (indicated by a positive primary balance) due to rising commodity prices. export or by widening the budget deficit again to a higher level. of 4 %. After the promulgation of Perppu No. 1 of 2020 which was then ratified in Law No. 2 of 2020, the budget deficit can be set at more than 3% and after three years the budget deficit must fall back to 3%.

In 2020 the budget deficit widened to 6.14% for the Covid-19 management and national economic recovery budget (PEN), then in 2021 the budget deficit was brought under control to 4.57%, and in 2022 the budget deficit was set at 4.85%. However, due to improved government revenues with rising commodity export prices, the 2022 budget deficit is estimated at 3.92%. The budget deficit below 4% must be maintained so that there is no budgetary shock because in 2023 the budget deficit must fall back to 3%..