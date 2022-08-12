Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is not a good place to store nuclear secrets





Placeholder while loading article actions

In the first two months of his presidency, Donald Trump had already visited his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, five times. His weekend getaways, in addition to being costly, were a scramble for the Secret Service, tasked both with protecting the president personally and the presidential entourage in general.

In March 2017, Politico published one of the first reports detailing the unusual challenge posed by Trump’s regular trips to the club.

While the private Trumps club in South Florida has been turned into a fortress of armed guards, military-grade radar, bomb-sniffing dogs and metal-detection checkpoints, Darren Samuelsohn wrote, there are still notable vulnerabilities, namely the flow of guests who can enter the property without background checks.

Because Trump operates a club on the property, members are allowed to explore the grounds with guests. It hosts many political events, fundraisers, weddings, and more, providing an unprecedented level of access for a presidential (or even post-presidential) residence.

In 2019, the perils of the scenario surfaced when a Chinese national was arrested after gaining access to the facility while in possession of several phones and other electronic devices. She went to reception after bypassing security saying she was going to the pool.

This situation carries new weight this week.

Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump

On Monday, as you are no doubt aware, the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago and obtained a number of boxes of equipment from the property. It was the latest step in a protracted effort to secure the material Trump took with him when he left office, including, it appears, classified documents. Among these, reported Thursday evening the Washington Post, it could be those relating to nuclear weapons.

In addition to learning more about the nature of what Trump allegedly possessed at Mar-a-Lago, news reports over the past few days have fleshed out our understanding of where the material was kept and how it was protected. . Immediately after the search, Trump’s attorneys revealed that material had been recovered from three locations: Trump’s office above the ballroom, a bedroom, and a storage area.

This storage area was described in some reports as a basement, but, according to NewsNation reporter Brian Entin, it was actually a storage room in an interior hallway near the pool. Measuring about 10 feet by 6 feet, the room was lined with cardboard boxes. You can see the swimming pool in the center of the complex on the map below. (There’s also another pool to the east, adjacent to the ocean.)

This room, it seems, was the one that caught the attention of investigators in the weeks before the FBI arrived. A Justice Department official reportedly visited the property and saw the piece in June; after this visit, the department recommended that a lock be added for added security. That lock was added, a Trump attorney said, and then broken when the FBI arrived on Monday.

But remember, this wasn’t just a poolside room at Trump’s. Let’s talk about a room near a swimming pool that is used regularly for events.

A quick review of Instagram shows how often this area is the focus of facility events that are open to the public. Here is an example, a model posing by the pool at an event.

And here’s Kari Lake, Republican gubernatorial candidate from Arizona, posing for a photo near the east end of the pool earlier this year after attending a screening of the film 2000 Mules.

One of the most interesting photos is this one, promoting a luxury car event held at Mar-a-Lago earlier this year. In the background, we can see the buildings of Mar-a-Lago including, under the palm trees, a covered corridor lined with doors.

The location of the storage area searched by the FBI is not yet known. But it’s easy to see how the storage of gear in the general vicinity of the pool could have been problematic: it was a focal point of activity as part of the day-to-day activities of Mar-a-Lagos.

In addition to requesting an additional lock for the storage room itself, the government also subpoenaed surveillance footage which the New York Times said could have given officials insight into who was entering and leaving the area. of storage. This may have been an effort to determine whether particular people had entered the room or simply to assess the level of risk posed by having the equipment near publicly accessible areas.

Questions about Trump’s handling of classified information predated his presidency and accelerated rapidly once he was inaugurated. There were and are many reasons to think that Trump was less careful about protecting classified information than his predecessors in the White House or other elected officials. Then he left office and moved into an event space, allegedly taking a number of secrets with him.

This week’s research, touted by Trump and his allies as the nefarious actions of a devious Deep State, may have focused on something far less controversial: ensuring that a slightly tipsy guy who s traveled to Mar-a-Lago to check out Ferraris 2023 models didn’t accidentally stumble upon Americas nuclear vulnerabilities while looking for the bathroom.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2022/08/12/trump-fbi-search-nuclear-documents-mar-a-lago/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos