No truth about Imran Khan secretly calling US envoy – PTI





PTI denied that Imran Khan contacted US Ambassador Donald Blome and called the reports “fake news”. PTI leaders claim that the aforementioned report is part of a smear campaign against the former Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Earlier, reports emerged that PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan had ‘secretly’ contacted US Ambassador Donald Blome.

“The rate at which fake news is spreading is also at record speed, as are inflation records set weekly by this imported government. Now a fake story of a phone call between Imran Khan and the States Ambassador United States is being peddled,” PTI leader Asad Umar tweeted.

The speed at which fake news spreads is also at record speed, as are the inflation records set weekly by this imported government. Now a fake story about a phone call between Imran Khan and the US Ambassador is being peddled.

— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) August 11, 2022

Meanwhile, PTI’s Shireen Mazari – who has spoken extensively about the US plot against Imran Khan – claimed more “false allegations and evidence” would emerge.

Read more: Shireen Mazari refutes latest allegation against PTI

“There is absolutely no truth to the fact that Imran Khan had a conversation over a cell/video link with US envoy Blome. This is part of a planned smear campaign against Imran Khan by an imported government politically terrified of Imran Khan. We expect more such misrepresentations and evidence to follow!” Shireen Mazari tweeted.

There is absolutely no truth to the fact that Imran Khan had a conversation over a cell/video link with US envoy Blome. This is part of a planned smear campaign against IK by an imported government politically terrified of IK. We expect more misrepresentations and “evidence” of this type to follow!

—Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) August 11, 2022

Read more about Imran Khan’s contact with the US envoy

Reports have emerged that Imran Khan has established contact with US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome.

According to the details, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan facilitated a video call between the two. Pertinent to mention that the KP Chief Minister recently hosted Donald Blome as the US government granted 36 vehicles to the KP government.

Read more: US donates 36 vehicles to bolster KPK health department

The video call between Imran Khan and Donald Blome allegedly took place on August 4 between approximately 1:45 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. The head of the PTI reportedly told the diplomat that the views of US Assistant Secretary Donald Lus should not have become the official US position.

My sources say the video call between Imran Khan and the US Ambassador on August 4 lasted almost 25 minutes and contrary to media leaks, it was more of an exercise in bridging Imran’s name. Khan.

— Murtaza Solangi (@murtazasolangi) August 11, 2022

Interestingly, the revelation – which has yet to be dismissed or confirmed by Imran Khan or the US Embassy – caused a stir in Pakistan. The contact is seen as a “U-turn” by Imran Khan and his American bashing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalvillagespace.com/no-truth-in-imran-khan-secretly-calling-us-envoy-pti/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos