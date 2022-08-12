Biden and Xi Jinping plan first face-to-face meeting despite rising US-China tensions





The “trade war”, the Covid-19 pandemic and Western pressure on Beijing have increased tensions between the United States and China. Photo: Mendel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are planning their first face-to-face meeting since the US president took office in November.segn indic el Wall Street Journal. It is expected to be Xi Jinping’s first overseas trip in three years.coming amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing over Chinese aggression in Taiwan and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to the island last week. Report says leaders would meet as Group of 20 in Indonesiaand will be given in mid-November. Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning his first face-to-face meeting with President Biden during a visit to Southeast Asia in November, according to people familiar with the matter. https://t.co/OkBi4YnZYk — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 12, 2022 National Security Council Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell has not confirmed any details of the alleged meeting between Biden and Xi Jinping. However, he said the last time they spoke, they pointed to the possibility of a face-to-face meeting. “I can confirm that the two leaders, in their last conversation, discussed a possible face-to-face meeting during their recent phone call. and agreed to have their teams follow up to work out the details. We don’t have anything else in terms of time or location details,” Campbell said. Geopolitical relations between China and the United States have remained strained in recent years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a “trade war” and increased Western pressure on Beijing to address serious human rights violations in which the Asian giant has engaged. After Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan, which led to threats from China, the Democratic official indicated that the United States would not allow China to isolate Taiwan, EFE reported. Pelosi clarified during a press conference that the purpose of his visit was to reaffirm the “strong relationship” between the United States and Taiwan, which is based on the “status quo”. The official added that the trip served to show her respect for her people’s economic ‘success’ and ‘enthusiasm’ for American democracy, and said she felt ‘very proud’ of the congressional delegation American who led the Asian tour. You might also be interested in:

