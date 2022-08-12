Donald Trump under investigation for violation of the Espionage Act





Former President Donald Trump is being investigated for multiple violations of the Espionage Act and illegal possession of ‘top secret’ government documents when he left the White House last year, according to reports. court documents unsealed Friday afternoon.

And the FBI was prompted to act so aggressively and search the former president’s Mar-a-Lago beachfront estate in Florida because some of the documents they were looking for related to the country’s nuclear weapons, according to the Washington Post.

The FBI search warrant lists three federal laws to justify the search at the Palm Beach mansion: 18 USC 793, 2071, and 1519. This means the Justice Department, in a historic move, is investigating the former president for violation of the Espionage Act, mishandling federal records and falsifying official documents to obstruct an investigation.

Together, they present the possibility that Trump could face significant prison time if convicted of the charges and barred from running for office again.

“They are investigating him for deliberately gathering documents with the intent to cause harm…or that he saw [classified] marked on them and, knowing what they mean, did not deliver them when the National Archives asked for them,” said Jamil N. Jaffer, who founded the National Security Institute at George University Law School. Mason.

West Palm Beach Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart unsealed the records Friday afternoon, shortly after the Justice Department and Trump agreed that records that are normally kept private until criminal charges are filed should be made public.

The seven-page search warrant and property receipt were signed by FBI special agents and Trump’s attorney present at the mansion during the search, Christina Bobb. In it, federal agents list what they seized when they searched the former president’s mansion: about 20 boxes including binders of photos, handwritten notes, vaguely described information about the president of France and a copy of the executive clemency grant to Trump issued for his associate, GOP agent Roger Stone.

The Wall Street Journal and Fox News were the first to report that the FBI had seized 11 boxes of sensitive, top-secret documents.

Trump attorneys Evan Corcoran and James Trusty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump immediately countered that the documents were, in his view, no longer restricted.

“First, everything was declassified. Second, they didn’t need to ‘seize’ anything. They would have had it at any time without playing politics and breaking into Mar-a-Lago. That’ was in a secure warehouse, with an additional lock put in place per their request,” Trump’s account on his own social media network, Truth Social, said.

However, beyond the question of classification, there is the idea that the former president somehow destroyed or altered records with “the specific intent to hinder, hinder or influence” a federal investigation. Previous cases charged under 1519 include David Kernell, the student who hacked into Sarah Palin’s email account when she was running for president in 2008 and then tried to erase digital evidence, and William Moyer, a lieutenant Pennsylvania country police who helped cover up how racist high school kids beat a Mexican immigrant to death.

The investigation is examining whether Trump illegally took highly sensitive documents from the White House and then failed to comply with requests from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and the Justice Department to voluntarily return them. Earlier this year, NARA found 15 boxes of missing presidential documents at Mar-a-Lago. Some of the files had been torn up by former President Trump, NARA said in a statement at the time, forcing officials to glue them back together.

As a result, NARA asked the Justice Department to examine whether Trump potentially violated the Presidential Records Act, a Nixon-era law that requires incumbent presidents to turn over all records when they leave office. . (Ironically, Trump signed legislation in 2018 that made breaking the law a felony after the Hillary Clinton email fiasco.)

On Friday morning, Trump denied a Washington Post report alleging the federal government conducted the search to locate classified nuclear weapons documents, as well as other material. He dismissed the report as a hoax, adding that those involved in the raid on his property were, in his view, sordid.

Trump had also criticized the search itself while asking that the warrant be unsealed. Not only will I not object to the release of material related to the un-American, unwarranted and unnecessary raid and burglary of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago. I’m going one step further by encouraging the immediate release of these documents, he fumed in a post on Truth Social Thursday night.

His screed came after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department would seek to unseal the warrant. Garland added that he personally approved the operation after less intrusive means of recovering the documents proved unsuccessful.

The highly unusual disclosure warrants generally remain sealed during an investigation after a week of rage from the right, with hardline loyalists repeatedly pushing the idea that the raid was an illegitimate and politically motivated attack launched by a tyrannical regime. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential rival to Trump for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, called the investigation a weaponization of federal agencies.

It was even a hill that at least one MAGA fan was literally ready to die on. Ricky Shiffer, a Trump badass who was enraged by the search for Mar-a-Lago, was shot dead Thursday after he attempted an armed break-in at the FBI office in Cincinnati. Kill the FBI on sight and be prepared to take down other active enemies of the people and those trying to stop you from doing so, an account using the name Shiffers wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday.

The FBI raid was just the start of a torrid week for Trump’s legal team. Less than 48 hours later, Trump was dragged into a civil hearing with New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is investigating fraudulent practices in Trump’s business empire. The ex-president, who has previously criticized people who plead the Fifth, decided to do just that 440 times during the deposition.

