Confident! Jokowi asks the National Police Chief to remain open and transparent reveals the case of Brigadier J.





Journalist:

Derry Sutardi| Editor:

Derry Sutardi Photo collage of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and National Police Chief Listyo Sigit (right) -disway.id- JAKARTA, DISWAY.ID – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) confirmed his position regarding the murder case of Brigadier Yosua Hutabarat or Brigadier J. In principle, Jokowi has always ordered National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo to openly and transparently reveal the case of the murder of Brigadier J. When asked by the media if it was necessary for the National Police Chief to reveal the motive for the murder of Brigadier J by Inspector General Ferdy Sambo, Jokowi responded in a normative manner. “Yes, ask the national police chief,” he said at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Friday, August 12, 2022. READ ALSO: Another lie! Brigadier J accused of harassing Princess Candrawati in Magelang, lawyer: it’s drunk without drinking However, President Jokowi acknowledged that he had entrusted the police with not covering up the affair. In particular the steps taken by the National Police which designated Inspector General Ferdy Sambo as a suspect in the murder of Brigadier J. “I’ve said it many times. Ask the national police chief. Alright, everything is clear,” he said. Bareskrim makes sure not to open motive for Brigadier J’s murder case to public The head of the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency (Kabareskrim) Komjen Agus Andrianto has confirmed that investigators will not announce the motive for the murder of Brigadier J, which took place at the official residence of the Inspector General Ferdy Sambo. “At this time, the information is reserved for investigators and we hope it will be released later in the trial,” Agus told reporters, Thursday August 11, 2022. “On the other hand, to protect the feelings of all parties, whether for the consumption of investigators,” he continued. READ ALSO: The role of Fahmi Alamsyah in the revelation of Ferdy Sambo, chief legal adviser of the national police: insolent Agus alluded to the statement by the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, who said that the motive for the murder of Brigadier J could only be consumed by adults. Source:





