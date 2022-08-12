Pakistan: Imran Khan will announce the launch of a campaign for the country Sacchi Azadi on Saturday FGN News





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will announce the launch of a campaign for the country’s “true independence” on Saturday, a day before the country’s founding day. On Sunday, Pakistan will celebrate the 75th anniversary of its establishment and independence. On his eve, Imran Khan will hold a big rally in Lahore. In this, he will point the way to “true freedom”.

According to observers, the rally in Lahore is another show of strength by Imran Khan. Imran Khan has campaigned against the current ruling coalition since stepping down as prime minister in April. During this time, he got huge support from the public. This was also confirmed in the by-elections for 20 provincial assembly seats in Punjab province last month. Imran Khan’s party managed to win three-quarters of those seats. With this, his government was formed in the province of Punjab. Now, a day before Independence Day in the biggest city of this province, Imran Khan has once again made a program to show his strength.

On Thursday, Imran Khan addressed a convention of minority communities in Islamabad. In this, he admitted that the lack of law and order in Pakistan is the “biggest problem”. He told a rally in Lahore to celebrate “true freedom” on August 13 that he would send a message that minorities are equal class citizens in Pakistan. Khan said that no society can progress unless the equal justice system in it is not effective. It was there that he announced that he would announce his future program during the Lahore rally, in which he would be told what is the way to achieve “true freedom”.

Some other media suggest that the PTI is deeply concerned about the perception that tensions are building between it and the military. On Thursday, party leader Fawad Chaudhry tried to smash that idea. He alleged that the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) created such an impression. But he said the attempt to drive a wedge between Imran Khan and the army was “absurd”. He said – Imran has made it clear that he does not have even the slightest complaint in his mind for anyone who works for the benefit of Pakistan. Those who do such work always want to strengthen the army.

Earlier, the PDM government had alleged that Imran and his party members were spreading hatred against the army. Earlier this week, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested for spreading hatred against the military. A complaint for treason was filed against him. PTI has now distanced itself from some of Gill’s statements. Chaudhary said that Pakistan is directly dependent on the military and that is also the opinion of Imran Khan.

