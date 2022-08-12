‘Unsurprisingly, Boris Johnson did not return my calls’: Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has revealed that his former boss, Boris Johnson, has not returned any of his messages and calls since resigning from his cabinet as chancellor, implying tensions between the duo as the former minister British Indian is fighting a tough race to be elected the next leader of the UK’s ruling Conservative Party.

Sunak, who faces Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the race to succeed Johnson as UK PM, was asked if he had spoken to the outgoing PM in recent weeks at a meeting of Tory members at Cheltenham in the south. -West of England on Thursday evening.

During a question and answer session with each candidate separately, ‘Daily Telegraph’ deputy editor Camilla Tominey, as the moderator asked Sunak for his views on the ongoing parliamentary inquiry into whether Johnson had misled Parliament over the partygate scandal of parties breaking Covid rules in Downing Street.

“This is a parliamentary process, not a governmental process and I fully respect the members of the committee [Commons Privileges Committee] make the right decisions,” replied the 42-year-old former minister.

“I personally believe very strongly in high standards. One of the things I would do immediately as Prime Minister would be to reinstate an independent adviser for ministerial interests, because everyone should know that trust, integrity and decency are at the heart of politics and I will lead from the front,” he said, to applause from the audience of many who will be voting in the election to elect a new Conservative leader.

Tominey followed this up to ask if he had spoken to Johnson since, to which he replied, “I messaged and called but, unsurprisingly, he didn’t return my calls.” Sunak had quit as finance minister in early July, citing standards and integrity as the reason as well as differences of opinion over the direction of the economy. This sparked a series of further Cabinet resignations that eventually forced Johnson to announce his own resignation as Conservative leader and Prime Minister, kicking off the party leadership election.

Johnson was faced with not returning calls and messages from Sunak, someone he shared a friendly relationship with for much of his time as Downing Street neighbors, during a visit to the Wales on Friday, but the outgoing chief chose to sidestep the subject.

“It’s one of those Westminster issues that doesn’t change the price of fish. There are a lot of things that change the price of fish, including the price of energy, but that’s not one of them. “, Johnson said.

During the latest election campaign organized by ‘The Daily Telegraph’ this week, Sunak strongly defended his refusal to lower taxes immediately and was applauded when he said it was not fair “to put £50 billion on the credit card and leaving it for the children and grandchildren to pay”.

“In this leadership race, I haven’t always said the things people want to hear. But I’ve said the things people need to hear. Because our country faces real challenges and I want to be upfront with you and everyone else about what will be needed to fix them,” he said.

“Two years from now we must make British political history by winning a fifth election in a row,” he added, presenting himself as the candidate most likely to win over swing voters and beat the Labor Party of the EU. opposition to the next general elections. .

The focus was again on the economy and the cost-of-living crisis, the focal point of the leadership race, with Truss reiterating his stance on tax cuts.

“What we shouldn’t be doing is taking money out of people’s taxes and giving it back to them in the form of benefits,” said the 47-year-old foreign minister, who currently heads most polls and odds from bookmakers.

The audience, however, booed the moderator when she asked Sunak why he wouldn’t step down from the contest to allow Truss to take over and get the government started.

“I fight for what I believe in. I will fight until the last day with everything I have,” he said.

Both candidates will continue to address husting events throughout the month to win votes from Conservative Party members and the winner will be declared on September 5.

