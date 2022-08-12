At 75, India’s democracy is under pressure like never before

NEW DELHI (AP) The August 5 protests by India’s main opposition Congress party against soaring food prices and unemployment began like any other recent protest, an electorally weak opposition on the streets of New Delhi against the massively popular government of Prime Minister Narendra Modis.

The protests, however, quickly took a turn when key Congress lawmakers led by Rahul Gandhi Modis, the main opponent in the last two general elections, visited parliament.leading to fierce clashes with the police.

Democracy is a memory (in India), Gandhi tweeted later, describing the dramatic photographs that showed him and his party leaders briefly detained by police.

Gandhi’s statement was widely seen as another frantic effort by a struggling opposition party to bolster its relevance and was rejected by the government. But it resonated amid growing feelings that India’s democracy, the world’s largest with nearly 1.4 billion people, is in retreat and its democratic foundations are crumbling.

Experts and critics say trust in the judiciary is eroding as control of the executive branch erodes. Attacks on the press and freedom of expression have become cheeky. Religious minorities are increasingly attacked by Hindu nationalists. And largely peaceful protests, sometimes against provocative policieshave been wiped out by internet crackdowns and the imprisonment of activists.

Most former colonies have struggled to establish a sustainable democratic process. India has done this better than most, said Booker Prize-winning novelist and activist Arundhati Roy. And now, 75 years later, witnessing its systematic dismantling and shocking violence is traumatic.

Modis ministers say India’s democratic principles are strong, even thriving.

If the world today feels that democracy is, in one form or another, the future, then much of that is due to India, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said in April. There was a time when, in this part of the world, we were the only democracy.

History is on the side of Jaishankars.

At midnight on August 15, 1947, the red sandstone parliamentary building in the heart of India’s capital echoed with the shrill voice of Jawaharlal Nehru, the country’s first prime minister.

At the stroke of midnight, when the world sleeps, India will awaken to life and freedom, Nehru famously spoke, words that have been heard on live radio by millions of Indians. Then he promised: To the nations and peoples of the world, we send our greetings and pledge to cooperate with them to advance peace, freedom and democracy.

It marked India’s transition from a British colony to a democracy, the first in South Asia which has since transformed from a poverty-stricken nation into one of the fastest growing economies world, earning itself a place at the global high table and becoming a democratic counterweight to its authoritarian neighbor China.

Apart from a brief hiatus in 1975 when a formal emergency was declared under Congress party rule which saw outright censorship, India has stubbornly clung to its democratic beliefs largely thanks to free elections. , an independent judiciary that has confronted the executive, a thriving media, a strong opposition and peaceful transitions of power.

But experts and critics say the country has gradually drifted away from some commitments and say the backsliding has accelerated since Modi came to power in 2014. They accuse his populist government of using unbridled political power undermine democratic freedoms and preoccupied with pursuing a Hindu nationalist agenda.

The decline appears to be continuing in several fundamental formal democratic institutions…such as freedom of speech and alternative sources of information, and freedom of association, said Staffan I. Lindberg, political scientist and director of the Institute. V-Dem, a Swedish research center that assesses the health of democracies.

The Modis party denies this. A spokesman, Shehzad Poonawalla, said India was a thriving democracy under Modis’ rule and had witnessed the recovery of the republic.

Most democracies are not immune to tensions.

The number of countries experiencing democratic backsliding has never been higher as in the past decade, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance said last year, adding the United States to the list along with India and Brazil.

Yet the descent seems striking in India.

Earlier this year, the US-based non-profit organization Freedom House downgraded India from a free to partly free democracy. The V-Dem Institute classified it as an electoral autocracy on par with Russia. And the Democracy Index published by The Economist Intelligence Unit called India a flawed democracy.

India’s Foreign Ministry called the downgrades inaccurate and distorted. Many Indian leaders have said such reports are an intrusion into internal affairs, with the Indian parliament banning debate about them.

Overall, India strongly advocates democracy. At the first Democracy Summit organized by the United States in December, Modi said that the democratic spirit is an integral part of the philosophy of Indian civilization.

At home, however, we see his government bucking that very spirit, with independent institutions coming under increasing scrutiny.

Experts point to the long-pending cases in India’s Supreme Court challenging the constitutionality of key decisions made by the Modis government as major concerns.

They include cases related to a controversial citizenship review process which has already left almost 2 million people in the state of Assam potentially stateless, with semi-autonomous powers now revoked regarding disputed Kashmir, the opaque campaign finance laws that disproportionately favor the Modis party and its alleged use of military-grade spyware monitor political opponents and journalists.

India’s judiciary, which is independent of the executive, has come under criticism in the past, but the intensity has increased, said Deepak Gupta, a former Supreme Court justice.

Gupta said India’s democracy appears to be in decline due to the failure of the courts to uphold civil liberties in some cases by denying bail and sedition abuse and anti-terrorism laws by the police, tactics that have also been used by previous governments.

In terms of dispute resolution…the courts have done a good job. But when it comes to their role as protectors of people’s rights, I wish the courts had done more, he said.

The democratic health of the country has also taken a hit due to the status of minorities.

The largely Hindu nation prides itself on its multiculturalism and is home to around 200 million Muslims. It also has a history of bloody sectarian violence, but hate speech and violence against Muslims have increased recently. Some Modis-ruled states have used bulldozers to demolish the homes and shops of alleged Muslim protesters, a move critics say is a form of collective punishment.

The government has sought to downplay these attacks, but the incidents have left the minority community reeling in fear.

Sometimes you need extra protection for minorities so they don’t feel like second-class citizens, Gupta said.

That the rising tide of Hindu nationalism helped sustain the fortunes of the Modis party is evident in his electoral successes. It also coincided with a rather glaring fact: the ruling party has no Muslim legislator in parliament, a first in Indian history.

The failure to completely eliminate discrimination and attacks against other minorities like Christians, Tribals and Dalits who form the lowest rung of India’s Hindu caste hierarchy has exacerbated these concerns. Even as the government sees the rise of an indigenous woman as India’s ceremonial president as an important step towards equal representation, critics expressed their doubts by calling it the political optics.

Under Modi, India’s parliament has also come under scrutiny for passing important laws with little debate, including a religiously-based citizenship law. and a controversial agricultural reform which led to massive protests. In a rare retreat, his government withdrew farm laws and some saw it as a triumph of democracy, but that sentiment quickly faded with increasing attacks on freedom of speech and the press.

The country fell eight places, to 150th, out of 180 countries in this year’s press freedom index published by Reporters Without Borders, which said Indian journalists who are too critical of the government face campaigns widespread harassment and attacks.

Declining press freedom in India dates back to previous governments, but recent years have been worse.

Journalists were arrested. Some are prevented from traveling abroad. Dozens face criminal charges, including sedition. At the same time, the government introduced sweeping regulatory laws for social media companies that give it more power to control online content.

One only has to look around to see that the media has certainly shrunk under Mr Modis, said Coomi Kapoor, journalist and author of The Emergency: A Personal History, which chronicles the only emergency period in the world. ‘India.

What happened in the emergency was frank and there was no pretense. What is happening now is more gradual and sinister, she said.

Yet optimists like Kapoor say all is not lost if India strengthens its democratic institutions and places its hopes in the justice system.

If the independence of the judiciary disappears, then I’m afraid nothing will survive, she said.

Others, however, insist that India’s democracy has taken so many beatings that the future looks increasingly bleak.

The damage is too structural, too fundamental, said Roy, the novelist and activist.

