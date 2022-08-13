Open doors to dialogue with institutions: Imran Khan – Pakistan





Pakistan

Open doors to dialogue with institutions: Imran Khan

Open doors to dialogue with institutions: Imran Khan

August 12, 2022 11:52 p.m.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistani supremo Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that the doors were open for dialogue with institutions.

During a Zoom meeting, the President of PTI said that the Tosha Khana case, a forbidden finance case, is in the works to knock me out, adding that the plan is to shut down what is my voice. “Efforts are being made to lift the lifetime ban of Nawaz Sharif and it is such a terrible plan that it is unclear how much it will harm Pakistan. The largest party in Pakistan is harmed because our party is present in all provinces, other parties are limited to the provinces,” Imran added.

“I will say my full action plan at the hockey pitch meeting in Lahore. But today I want to say that these plots are trying to divert me from the path but they are pushing the country where the enemy wants,” the former prime minister said.

Regarding the extension of the army chief, he said that “our endeavor is that whoever is the best in the Pakistani army comes forward and army chiefs are created all over the world. In Great Britain, whoever comes on merit is appointed chief of the army.

“Right now there are efforts all over the country to drive a wedge between the PTI and the military because our enemies don’t want a strong country, in my time the civil-military relationship was very strong, we were all on the same page,” Imran said.

The PTI President added that whoever tries to weaken this institution at this time will support the enemy of Pakistan.

Earlier today, Imran Khan said that the Punjab government will bring to justice all those involved in the May 25 incidents, and those who retaliated against us will be dealt with according to law.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi as well as Imran Khan, former Federal Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry and former Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mehmood were also present.

During the meeting, matters of mutual concern and administrative matters, political situation and measures to relieve the people of Punjab were discussed while yesterday’s gathering was also discussed.

Punjab CM gave a briefing on the measures aimed at relieving the population, especially the Ehsaas ration reduction program and also briefed Imran Khan on the measures taken to maintain peace and order in the province.

Imran Khan appreciated the initiative of the government of Punjab to end the restriction on working hours for business centers and hailed the initiative to start the Ehsaas Ration discount scheme for the people of Punjab.

The former prime minister hailed the efforts of the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Pervaiz for the best security arrangements in Muharram, especially on the day of Ashura.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with the party leadership, Imran Khan said the Punjab government would bring to justice all those involved in the May 25 incident. Those who have retaliated against us will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“The morale of our leaders and workers is high, and the nation sees the reality, the imported government has ruined people’s lives. The Punjab government should take action to help the people. Ministers should address public issues as a matter of urgency,” the PTI President added.

‘; var i = Math.floor(r_text.length * Math.random()); document.write(r_text[i]);

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/663393-Doors-open-for-dialogue-with-institutions:-Imran-Khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos