Was it nuclear? Heck, maybe it was aliens. Utah Rep. Chris Stewart Defends Donald Trump, Demands Details of Documents Seized at Mar-a-Lago





The FBI recovered top-secret documents from former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, according to the search warrant.

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Chris Stewart celebrates his victory in the Republican primary, during the election party at the Awaken Event Center, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. On Friday, August 12, Stewart suggested the FBI search for the former President Donald Trump’s home was politically motivated.

| August 12, 2022, 9:42 p.m.

| Update: 9:54 p.m.

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart defended Donald Trump after former President Mar-a-Lago’s Florida home was raided and doubled down on his criticism of the FBI during a press conference Friday morning.

Stewart and other Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have turned away from reports that Trump may have endangered national security by allegedly refusing to return classified documents he took with him when he left the House Blanche in January 2021.

Multiple reports late Thursday said federal agents were looking for classified documents related to nuclear weapons. The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the search seized 11 sets of classified documents. They also took files on Trump’s presidential pardon for Roger Stone and documents on French President Emmanuel Macron.

Stewart questioned the rationale for the search and demanded to know what information Trump was suspected of keeping.

Was it nuclear? Heck, maybe it was aliens. That’s the point. We do not know. We ask them to tell us, Stewart said on Friday.

On Friday, a federal judge unsealed the search warrant used by the FBI to search Trump’s residence. The warrant says the search is related to an investigation into potential criminal violations of the Espionage Act. The warrant states that the documents taken by the FBI include classified documents that can only be viewed in secure government facilities.

On Friday morning, Stewart doubled down on his earlier allegations that the Biden administration had turned the Justice Department into a weapon against its political opponents.

The perception now is that the Justice Department and the FBI have chosen a team, and are now working for that team against the interest of other Americans, Stewart said.

Stewarts’ office did not respond to a request for additional comment on his criticisms of the FBI after the search warrant was issued.

Sen. Mike Lee, who also suggested the search of Trump’s home was politically motivated, has been mum on the subject since Thursday night, amid reports that federal agents were looking for materials related to nuclear weapons. His office did not respond to a request for comment.

