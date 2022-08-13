Donald Trump’s fingerprints are everywhere mid-term





Developments over the past two weeks have made this clearer than ever. The FBI’s execution of a search warrant in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate about 90 days before the November election has blotted out the sun this week — and likely will for the foreseeable future — with Republicans circling the wagons around the former president like they haven’t since the last election. A judge unsealed the search warrant and related documents on Friday, which revealed the FBI had recovered 11 sets of classified documents from Trump’s home in Florida. Trump’s influence in the GOP was again tested as the primary season resumed this month. . It has enjoyed widespread success over the past two weeks, with its endorsed candidates winning important Republican primaries in key battleground states of Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin. And this year’s primaries underscored the extent to which the GOP has embraced Trump’s pet cause: false claims of voter fraud. CNN’s Daniel Dale reported that at least 20 Republican gubernatorial candidates and at least 10 secretary of state candidates have questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Democrats would welcome a bigger role for Trump with open arms. Midterm elections are usually a referendum on the ruling party, especially in a president’s first term. Even though Democrats have seen some glimmers of hope recently, they continue to grapple with President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings and poor economic conditions. Drawing attention to a still unpopular former president from the opposing party would help Democrats create a sharper contrast for voters. For Republicans, focusing on FBI research and having Trump-endorsed candidates on the ballot this fall could serve to energize their base. But they still prefer to keep the spotlight on Biden and the economy to avoid alienating swing voters as they seek to take control of the House and Senate. And if Trump were to launch a 2024 presidential campaign before the midterms, as he would have envisioned, that would make the GOP’s job that much harder. A new national poll from Fox News sheds light on how Trump weighs on the minds of voters: 37% said a reason for voting for Congress would be to express their opposition to Trump, while 27% said it would be to express their support and 35 others. % said it wouldn’t be a factor. And 47% of voters said they would be less likely to vote for a Trump-endorsed candidate, while 32% said they would be more likely and 20% said it wouldn’t make a difference.

Those numbers were similar for Biden, suggesting he and Trump are about an equal drag on their parties right now. Whether voters are more concerned about the current or former president in November will be a major factor in the outcome.

The point: Trump has already been more involved in a midterm election than any other former president in recent memory. The past few weeks suggest that is unlikely to change anytime soon — posing a big risk to Republicans.

