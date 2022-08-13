PM Modi to welcome India’s CWG 2022 medalists to his official residence on August 13





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to welcome the 2022 Commonwealth Games medalists to his official residence in Delhi on Saturday. PM Modi will meet the athletes at 11:00 a.m. tomorrow. This is the first time the Prime Minister will physically interact with the Commonwealth medalists after their spectacular performance in Birmingham. PM Modi has already wished every athlete who has won a medal for the country. The Prime Minister took to his official Twitter account to congratulate the Indian athletes after winning medals at the event. PM Modi also sent well wishes to those who failed to finish on the podium. The 2022 Commonwealth Games took place in Birmingham from July 28 to August 8. The Games were the largest ever with 72 nations participating across 280 events in 20 sports. The Indian contingent put in an incredible performance at the multi-sport event, winning a total of 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze. The weightlifting and wrestling contingents brought the most medals to the country. India has also won an unprecedented number of medals in the discipline of athletics. India was ranked fourth in the overall medal standings behind Australia, England and Canada. Sanket Sargar, Gururaja Poojary, Mirabai Chanu, Bindyarani Devi, Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Achinta Sheuli, Harjinder Kaur, Lovepreet Singh and Gurdeep Singh won the medals in the weightlifting events, while Anshu Malik, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia, Divya Kakran, Mohit Grewal, Pooja Gehlot, Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, Naveen, Deepak Nehra and Pooja Sihag won the medals in wrestling. The badminton and table tennis contingents also performed well in the competition. The Indian women’s cricket team also made history by winning the silver medal in the first-ever CWG T20 event. The Indian women’s hockey team won the bronze medal, while the men’s team won the silver medal. The women’s lawn bowls team also made history by winning the gold medal in the competition. Murali Sreeshankar, Eldhose Paul, Abdulla Aboobacker, Sandeep Kumar and Annu Rani won medals in athletics. (Image: PTI/@BAI_Media/Twitter)

