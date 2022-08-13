EU mobilizes around Greece as Erdogan waves sabers for military aggression by Turkey | Politics | New





Experts fear that Russia’s attack on Ukraine shows that war in Europe is once again possible. As tensions between Turkey and Greece rise, the EU must now reduce its dependence on Erdogan, a German economist has warned.

In recent weeks, German government officials have visited Greece in what appears to be an act of support for the nation. Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Thessaloniki in June, while Finance Minister Christian Lindner visited Athens soon after – marking the first visit by a German finance minister to the country in eight year. More recently, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visited Greece and Turkey after Turkish planes were spotted flying low over the Greek island in defiance of Greek airspace. Baerbock sent clear signals during his visit condemning Turkey’s threatening military gestures and praising Greece’s willingness to engage in dialogue.

Alexander S. Kritikos, German Economist and Board Member of DIW Berlin, said: “These visits highlight Greece’s new strategic importance within the EU. “Greece is becoming an increasingly important outpost for the protection of the EU’s external border. “What was once considered a matter of civil protection is increasingly turning into a military threat given Turkey’s increasingly aggressive tone and the provocations of its ruling President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.” Mr Kritikos said much of the Greek population views President Erdogan as similar to Russian leader Vladimir Putin as fears of a military attack by Turkey grow in Europe. READ MORE: Sunak and Truss clash over how to handle the cost of living

Erdogan recently warned Athens in a televised speech to stop sending armed forces to islands with non-military status and to respect international agreements. Experts fear the comments could fuel renewed long-running tensions between the neighbours. The Turkish President said: “I warn Greece to avoid dreams, deeds and statements that will bring regret. Come to your senses.” The warning appears to be a further escalation of tensions between NATO allies who have a history of disputes over a range of issues such as mineral exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and rival claims in the Aegean.

Germany, which has so far acted as a neutral mediator, likely due to its close economic ties with Turkey, has shown support for Athens. The German finance minister also said recently that it was time to open a “new chapter” in its relationship with Greece, which had deteriorated considerably due to the Greek economic crisis. Mr. Kritikos said Germany had recently increased its investment in Greece, including in its renewable energy and IT sector. He added: “Greece could currently become a new hub for energy distribution, especially with regard to the supply of electricity and gas in the region, where electricity will soon arrive via an undersea cable. and LNG gas from Egypt and Israel”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1654481/eu-greece-recep-tayyip-erdogan-military-aggression-turkey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos