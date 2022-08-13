Reviews | The horror of people willing to die for Donald Trump





On Thursday afternoon, a man authorities identified as Ricky Shiffer was fatally shot in a confrontation with police after he allegedly attempted to break into an FBI office in Cincinnati. Reports suggest he may have been motivated by a strong devotion to former President Donald Trump and anger over the FBI’s raid on the Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort.

On Thursday evening, The Post reported that according to sources, the search at Mar-a-Lago was partly aimed at recovering classified documents relating to nuclear weapons. Trump’s response? A post on Truth Social, the platform he founded, stating that the nuclear weapons issue is a hoax, and a false suggestion that Barack Hussein Obama had done something similar.

But whatever we may learn about Shiffers’ motives and the results of FBI research, one thing is clear: the number of people who died apparently in the service of such an unworthy idol as Donald Trump is tragic.

It’s one thing for Trump to relieve his supporters of their money for dubious causes. (The former president raked in millions of dollars ostensibly dedicated to political work, when in reality the money spent went to Trump’s personal expenses, Post sources say.)

Alexandra Petri: If Trump has nuclear documents in his house, I’m sure it’s for a good reason

And heaven knows Trump isn’t the only person whose cronies are behaving miserably. Die-hard Johnny Depp fans and stans who enlisted in rapper Kanye Wests online war against actor Pete Davidson are proof that villainous crusaders of all types will never run out of recruits.

But it’s different when people start dying.

Four of Trump’s supporters died in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill: Ashli ​​Babbit, who was shot while trying to climb through a shattered window; Kevin Greeson, who suffered a fatal heart attack; Benjamin Philips, who died of a stroke; and Rosanne Boyland, whose official cause of death was acute amphetamine intoxication, but who was caught in a body crush on Capitol grounds. Christopher Stanton Georgia died by suicide later that month after being arrested for illegal entry beginning January 6; he pleaded not guilty before his death.

Now comes the death of Shiffer, who was also apparently on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.

The Post’s View: After Mar-a-Lago raid, horrific violence follows reckless rhetoric

Some might be tempted to distance themselves from these tragedies through mockery or by treating Trump loyalists as oddities.

This impulse to denigrate or dismiss the weird and extreme seems to underlie a 2020 New York Times profile of a widowed farmer in India who adopted Trump as his personal deity, then collapsed and died after being went to his room and refused to eat when Trump tested positive for covid-19. It’s also the sentiment behind so much sly chatter on social media. For example: a guy woke up today and decided to commit suicide by a cop, because the former host of a famous apprentice was not allowed to keep the top secret documents he stole from the White House.

It’s easy to make fun of. But that kind of commentary ignores the sadness that runs through so many of these stories.

Ashli ​​Babbitt was looking for meaning because her military career had stalled and her pool company was failing. The QAnon conspiracy theory that presents Trump as a bulwark against a secret cabal of powerful pedophiles gave Rosanne Boyland a purpose and a framework to understand the world as she struggled with addiction.

Max Boot: The Republicans have gone crazy looking for Trump. Now they look silly.

The absurdity and wickedness of the cause for which these people died only adds to the horror of their deaths. How come no one, no institution, can offer something more substantial than the manifest vacuum of Trump and Trumpism?

An essential part of Trump’s malign magic is his imperviousness. Suggest that his followers deserve better, whether it’s a genuine set of infrastructure or a leader who appeals to their best qualities rather than their lowest and you’re accused of showing contempt even that made Trump attractive in the first place. Suggest that Trump is scamming his supporters and that you are a tool of the Deep State. According to Trump and his many enablers, there is no evidence that is not planted or fabricated, no disqualifying moral act, no act for which Trump himself can be held accountable.

Even people who seek to martyr themselves in Trump’s defense can be redefined and reinterpreted through this corrupt logic: On social media, Trump fans don’t celebrate Shiffer as a patriotic Trumpist. They dismiss it as a false flag planted to paint the FBI in a flattering light.

Those of us who live outside the confines of this mad realm may be tempted to consider ourselves lucky. Still, we should be worried about the people of Trumpland for their own safety. And if that’s not enough, we should care, because the people who die for Donald Trump may one day take others with them.

