Boris Johnson has admitted that the current level of government support to help tackle the cost of living crisis is not enough.

When asked if he thought there was enough help available, he said: “No, because what I say, what we do additionally is try to ensure that by October, by January there is additional support and what the government will do, whoever it is the prime minister, make sure there is additional money to help people.”

The Prime Minister insisted on Friday that hard-hit households can expect extra help to cope with soaring costs of living and energy bills, no matter who takes over. post of Prime Minister.

Inflation has dominated the race to replace Mr Johnson as favorites Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak offer competing visions of how best to ease pressure on struggling households.

It comes as the latest warning suggested energy bills could nearly exceed 5,300 in the spring.

He also said that the government has already announced a series of measures to support people, but added that not everyone will have received this help yet.

While backing his successor as Prime Minister to lend further support, he also appeared to rule out working with the two candidates vying to succeed him to devise new measures to tackle the cost of living crisis. .

Earlier, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said he believed the next prime minister could step up to help struggling families.

He said his Treasury officials were reviewing all options for additional help this winter to ensure that either Ms. Truss or Mr. Sunak had the information needed to make decisions from September 5.

Mr Johnson said he understood things were not easy for many people, but insisted there would be further help in the new year.

He told reporters: The price of energy was going to come down by investing in UK renewable energy supply, nuclear and everything else.

I’m not going to pretend that things are easy for people right now. You are right to push me because we were doing everything we could.

But there’s more money coming anyway, as a result of the decisions made, there will be more help coming in October and into the new year.

He also said the government was taking short and long term measures to deal with the energy crisis.

The Prime Minister said his government was trying to right the tragic mistakes of the past, adding: What this government is doing now is giving the green light to nuclear power when during the whole period of the Labor government no power station nuclear has been started. .

So we do short-term and medium-term and long-term things.

He also said: Thanks to the decisions of this government, we have a robust economic situation in which we have in fact a near record unemployment rate.

What we are doing is making sure we have the fiscal firepower, we have the money, to help people more at these two key times, in October and January, Mr Johnson said.

Auxiliones’ forecast released on Friday called for the price cap on energy bills to hit 3,628 in October, from 1,971 today. They add that it could then rise to 4,538 in January and peak at 5,277 in April.

The worst forecast yet comes just 24 hours after Auxilione said regulator Ofgem could be forced to raise the price cap for the average household to 5,038 from next April.

Increases in gas and electricity prices in the wholesale markets compound the planned increases for the cap, but they will decrease if energy prices fall.

It comes as gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.1% between April and June, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Former chancellor Mr Sunak said he was ready to find up to $10 billion in additional support in a bid to cover the full cost for up to 16 million vulnerable people, according to the Times.

He said he valued his energy VAT cut at 5 billion and would find the same amount to help those most in need, as he warned: You can’t heat your house with hope.

Ms Truss stuck to her tax cut plans, saying it was her first preference before considering other measures.

The Foreign Secretary hinted that she would consider additional support for struggling households, but insisted she would not write the budget in advance.