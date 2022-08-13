All the times Donald Trump leaked classified information, including nuclear secrets





The FBI’s search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in connection with classified nuclear documents is not the first allegation of a clash with classified information.

On Monday, FBI agents conducted an hour-long search of Mr. Trumps’ private residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the items the FBI was looking for during its search of Mr Trump’s mansion, people familiar with the investigation told The Washington Post.

Here are a few other such cases that have had Mr. Trump’s involvement in the past:

Classified information about Isis revealed to Russia

In May 2017, the Washington Post reported that Mr. Trump allegedly revealed highly classified information about Isis provided to the United States by an American ally, to the Russian Foreign Minister and the Ambassador during a meeting at the House. White.

After the meeting, White House officials took action to contain the damage, calling in the CIA and the National Security Agency.

Nuclear submarines off North Korea

In the same month, it was revealed that Mr Trump allegedly told former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte that the United States had two nuclear submarines off the coast of North Korea.

We have two of the best submarines in the world. We have two nuclear submarines, not that we want to use them at all, Mr. Trump said in part of a leaked phone transcript between the pair that circulated online under a confidential cover page.

2017 Manchester attack information leaked

In May 2017, UK Home Secretary Amber Rudd criticized the Trump administration after classified details of the Manchester Arena attack appeared to have been leaked to the media by US intelligence agents.

So it’s irritating when it comes from other sources and I’ve been very clear with our friends that it shouldn’t happen again, Ms Rudd had said.

Took performers’ notes during Hamburg meeting with Putin

In 2017, during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit, Mr Trump reportedly took his own interpreter’s notes and ordered the linguist not to discuss what happened with anyone. other administrative officials.

In 2019, US officials said there was no detailed record, even in classified records, of Mr Trump’s face-to-face interactions with the Russian leader at five locations over the previous two years.

Accused of tweeting an image of a secret intelligence briefing

In August 2019, Mr Trump tweeted a high-resolution image of the site of a failed Iranian satellite launch that was taken by a US surveillance satellite, saying the US had nothing to do with the launch. ‘incident.

The image was released shortly after Mr Trump was due to receive an intelligence briefing which experts say was likely pulled from briefing documents.

The tweet came a day after Iran denied an explosion had occurred at the site.

Secret endorsements to Saudi Arabia

In 2019, a leaked document revealed that the Trump administration approved a series of secret deals allowing US companies to explore selling nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia.

The Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said in the document that the companies had asked the Trump administration to keep the approvals secret.

National Archives

In February 2022, as the Jan. 6 committee investigating last year’s insurgency leaked into Trump administration files, it emerged that the National Archives had recovered several boxes of official documents Mr. Trump had transported to his residence at Mar-a-Lago, including love letters. between the former president and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

An insider reportedly told the FBI that Mr. Trump still had government documents, which triggered the execution of a search warrant and the FBI’s Monday raid at the Florida clubhouse.

