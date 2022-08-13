Trump news live: Ex-president reacts furiously as Mar-a-Lago FBI warrant reveals Justice Department Espionage Act probe





Trump lawyer does not believe secret nuclear documents were found at Mar-a-Lago

A Florida judge unsealed the FBI search warrant that allowed officers to enter Donald Trump’s Palm Beach home on Monday.

According to a copy of the warrant and inventory of documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago which was obtained by The Independent, agents recovered from the ex-president a set of papers bearing marks identifying them as Top Secret. / Sensitive Compartmented Information a level of classification above top secret that is often applied to intelligence sources as well as the US nuclear arsenal.

Items were removed from the property therein in violation of the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to remove information related to national defense from its proper place of custody, as well as items of US criminal law covering obstruction of justice and suppression of government records. . Mr. Trump has repeatedly unfoundedly suggested that the FBI filed evidence during the search.

The Justice Department on Thursday filed a motion to unseal the warrant, with Attorney General Merrick Garland stressing that the decision was not taken lightly and confirming that he personally authorized the decision to seek the warrant first. venue.

Trump’s lawyer said Mar-a-Lago’s nuclear allegation was alarmist, but admits she didn’t discuss it with him

Donald Trump’s lawyer Christina Bobb strongly denied there were any secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, before admitting she had not spoken directly to the former president about the question.

Ms Bobb blasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for his press conference on the FBI raid on Mr Trump’s Florida residence, and subsequent reports that federal agents were looking for nuclear documents there, calling it an attempt of alarmism.

Trump lawyer who exposed nuclear allegations admits she didn’t tell him about it

That’s what Democrats do. They have no good reason to do what they did. The pathetic presser Merrick Garland held for three minutes was insufficient so they had to create fear

Oliver O’Connell13 August 2022 02:15

1660350600Trump chose not to contest the search warrant

Donald Trump said late Thursday that he would not oppose a Justice Department decision to release the search warrant for Monday’s FBI raid on his Florida residence.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said earlier in the day that he personally approved of the decision to seek a search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Trump says he won’t challenge release of Mar-a-Lago search warrant

Trump says he encourages the Justice Department to release the documents now

Oliver O’Connell13 August 2022 01:30

1660349722Unsealed search warrant suggests Trump is being investigated under the Espionage Act

FBI agents who searched the home of former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday found documents classified above top secret as well as documents from the pardon of Trump ally Roger Stones, and information about French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to a copy of the warrant and inventory of documents recovered from Mr Trump’s property which was obtained by The Independent, officers recovered from the ex-president a set of papers bearing marks identifying them as Top Secret / Sensitive Compartmented Information a level of classification above the top secret level that is often applied to intelligence sources as well as the US nuclear arsenal.

Unsealed Mar-a-Lago warrant suggests Trump is being investigated under the Espionage Act

A copy of the warrant obtained by The Independent shows the former president is being investigated for breaching three US laws, including the Espionage Act

Oliver O’Connell13 August 2022 01:15

1660347900Analysis: How Merrick Garland called Trump a bluff

It was all over and done pretty quickly so it was easy to miss.

But in announcing Thursday that the Justice Department had asked a court to unseal the warrant given to the FBI to raid Mar-a-Lago, Attorney General Merrick Garland also did something else he called a bluff. of Donald Trump.

The property receipt is a document that federal law requires law enforcement officers to leave with the property owner, Garland said, speaking at the Justice Department in Washington DC.

The Department filed the motion to release the warrant and receipt, in light of the former president’s public confirmation of the search, certain surrounding circumstances, and the substantial public interest in the matter.

Or to put it another way, shut up or shut up, Mr. Trump.

How lawyer Merrick Garland just dealt with Donald Trump bluffing

Analysis: Soon we will know who is telling the truth

Oliver O’Connell13 August 2022 00:45

1660346100FBI was looking for classified nuclear documents, report says

According to a new report, FBI agents were looking for classified nuclear documents during their dramatic search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

It comes just hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department asked a federal judge in Florida to unseal the search warrant following a barrage of criticism from the former president and many Republicans.

The FBI was looking for classified nuclear documents during the search of Mar-a-Lago

Government officials reportedly feared information could fall into the wrong hands

Oliver O’Connell13 August 2022 00:15

1660344300Report: Former Trump cabinet member Elaine Chao spoke to Jan. 6 committee

According to a new report from CNN, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has become the latest senior Trump administration official to sit down for an interview with the Janusry 6 committee.

Bevan Hurley reports that she is not the only member of the Trump cabinet in contact with the investigating committee.

Ex-Trump cabinet member Elaine Chao spoke to January 6 committee, report says

At least nine former Trump cabinet secretaries have now spoken to the January 6 committee

Oliver O’Connell12 August 2022 23:45

1660342831What is the Espionage Act?

What do transgender whistleblower Chelsea Manning, 1950s Soviet spy Julius Rosenberg and former President Donald Trump have in common?

The answer, according to a now public search warrant for the FBI’s extraordinary raid on Mr. Trump’s Florida home in Mar-a-Lago on Monday, is that all four have been investigated on suspicion of for violating the Espionage Act of 1917.

What is the Espionage Act that Trump is being investigated under?

The former president’s home was raided under a controversial law passed in 1917 to prevent espionage and the leaking of government documents

Oliver O’Connell12 August 2022 23:20

1660342500Kushner and Melania named as possible moles in FBI raid

Jared Kushner, Melania Trump and more have been named as possible FBI informants following the raid on Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s former private club in South Florida.

Insiders say Trump is freaking out as Kushner and Melania are named as possible moles

Donald Trump would try to track down someone who could have contacted the federal authorities

Oliver O’Connell12 August 2022 23:15

1660340700 Trump’s attempt to distract from Obama’s records is quickly debunked

As the FBI’s search warrant for Donald Trump’s Palm Beach residence was unsealed by a Florida judge, the former president continued to spread a conspiracy theory regarding his predecessor as a means of distracting attention.

Unfortunately for Mr. Trump, his Friday efforts were quickly and publicly denied by the National Archives, which dismissed his baseless accusation.

Trump fails to divert Obama’s attention from nuclear scandal

National Archives refute former president’s baseless claims

Oliver O’Connell12 August 2022 22:45

1660339440 Here’s what the FBI seized from Trump’s house in Mar-a-Lago

There was a writ pardoning his friend Roger Stone, and 11 boxes of classified documents. There was a leather bound box and information about the President of France.

There were various secret documents and a photo binder.

According to the search warrant issued Friday by a judge, these items were among the items seized by the FBI during the raid on Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago.

Andrew Buncombe, chief US correspondent for The Independents, takes a close look at what the FBI took from Mar-a-Lago.

Here’s what the FBI seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home

There was a writ pardoning his friend Roger Stone, and 11 boxes of classified documents. There was a leather bound box and information about the President of France.

Oliver O’Connell12 August 2022 22:24

