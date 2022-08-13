PTI steps up efforts to build ‘good relations’ with US, hires lobbying firm





PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses a rally in Islamabad. -AFP/File

The PTI has hired a Washington-based lobbying firm to support the party’s goal of developing good relations with the United States and the Pakistani diaspora in the country, it revealed on Friday.

The development comes after reports claimed the party was trying to re-establish ties with the Joe Biden administration. The PTI had accused the United States of overthrowing the government led by Imran Khan through a plot by supporting the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

New York-based PTI USA is the lobbying firm’s main client. The firm was hired for a six-month term at a cost of $25,000 to handle public and media relations for PTI USA.

The agreement was signed on August 1 between David Fenton of Fenton/Arlook and Salman Ravala, the attorney for PTI USA.

The agreement further states that the PTI USA is not supervised, owned or controlled by any foreign political party, but will in some cases be run by the foreign political party in Pakistan, thus Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Fenton/Arlook will provide public relations services, including but not limited to distributing news and information to journalists, publishing articles and broadcasts, arranging interviews with representatives or supporters of PTI, advice on social media efforts and other public relations services, the signed agreement between PTI and the public relations firm stated.

For this work, Fenton/Arlook will charge a monthly fee of $25,000 plus expenses. Payment of 2 months of fees in advance, or $50,000, plus an advance of expenses of $5,000 is due no later than August 10, 2022, to cover work in August and September 2022, a-t -he adds.

PTI President Imran Khan had claimed that the United States had threatened to overthrow his government because of its independent foreign policy, a blame the United States and the PDM deny.

However, the party has now made efforts to rebuild its ties with the US and recently the PTI Chairman had a secret video call with US Ambassador Donald Bloom.

Apparently, the Pakistan Embassy in Washington has also acquired the services of the same company.

Public relations firm and not lobbying firm

However, senior PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry tried to downplay the move.

I have requested the Urdu translation of the documents so that journalists and ministers can understand that this is not a lobbying firm but a media relations company hired by PTI USA to make the case his views in the media, he said in a tweet.

These companies, Fawad said, are tasked with building media relations with the party.

Imran Khan has a hundred faces

Meanwhile, Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal has slammed the PTI chairman for trying to deceive the nation.

I never doubted that Imran Khan has a hundred faces. What he poses and professes is a smokescreen. Behind this smokescreen hides the face of a selfish, narcissistic and selfish person.

Ahsan Iqbal said Imran Khan is now begging the United States by all means, whether it is sending envoys or hiring lobbyists.

