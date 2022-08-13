Russia is becoming increasingly dependent on China

Placeholder while loading article actions

The autocratic rulers of China and Russia seem to retreat further into the same corner. The Russian invasion of Ukraine made Russian President Vladimir Putin persona non grata across Europe and isolated the Kremlin from Western capitals, where governments have rolled out a series of sweeping anti-Russian sanctions.

China under President Xi Jinping, meanwhile, is hardly a global pariah. But its escalation of military exercises around democratic Taiwan, its expanding naval footprint across the Pacific, and its ruthless crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang are all pushing Beijing onto a geopolitical collision course with the United States and its allies.

A few weeks before Russia launched its war, Putin and Xi met at a summit and declared a partnership without limits. Now, after a summer of spiraling tensions, their governments are locked in a tighter embrace, expressing their shared animosity toward the American hegemony that hangs over their own perceived spheres of influence.

This week, Zhang Hanhui, China’s ambassador to Moscow, attacked the United States for allegedly stoking the conflict in Ukraine. As the initiator and main instigator of the Ukrainian crisis, Washington, while imposing unprecedented comprehensive sanctions on Russia, continues to supply arms and military equipment to Ukraine, Zhang told Russian state news agency Tass. Their ultimate goal is to wear down and crush Russia with protracted war and the cudgel of sanctions.

Earlier, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov lambasted Washington for House Speaker Nancy Pelosis’ controversial visit to Taiwan. This is not a line to support freedom and democracy, Peskov said. It’s pure provocation. It is necessary to call these stages what they really are.

Some analysts, however, are start reporting what has really become of the Sino-Russian relationship. Putin may be possessed by neo-imperial dreams of Russia’s place in Europe, but he presides over a situation that has steadily given Beijing more leverage over Moscow. Far from the days of the Cold War when the Kremlin considered Communist China its poorer cousin, isolated and weakened Russia is slipping inexorably towards the role of junior partner of the Asian giant.

This is the argument advanced in a recent essay on foreign affairs by Alexander Gabuevsenior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

The war in Ukraine has made Russia increasingly dependent on China: sanctions have restricted the global market for its exports and reduced potential suppliers for its exports. Enter China, whose imports from Russia have leapsskip 80 percent in May compared to last year, mainly in the form of oil and other natural resources. The Russian market, devoid of many European products, could be even more flooded with Chinese products and technologies in the months or even years to come.

Gabuev suggested that the current trendlines could see the Chinese renminbi, which has already outperformed the euro on the Moscow stock exchangebecoming Russia’s de facto reserve currency even without being fully convertible, and thus increasing Moscow’s dependence on Beijing.

The imbalances that already existed between the two countries are only growing. China is getting closer to Russia as the main arms supplier to developing countries. Russia has been forced to drastically reduce oil sales to China, while Chinese automakers, recognizing the few options currently facing Russian consumers, have in some cases increase in vehicle prices in Russia by 50%. Beijing is trying to avoid falling foul of Western sanctions against Russia, but still has plenty of room to tighten its ties around the Russian economy.

The war in Ukraine accelerated these inequalities in their economic relations and confirmed Russia’s subservience to Beijing, wrote Thomas Low and Peter W. Singer in Defense One. China refused to turn its back on Moscow, but neither did it refrain from profiting from the fate of its allies.

If the #WE had honored its assurances, had repeatedly refrained from expanding #NATO and swore that NATO would not admit #Ukraineand had not fanned the flames by supplying arms and ammunition to Ukraine, the situation would have been very different. — Hua Chunying (@CHN spokesperson) March 18, 2022

Gabuev exposed the geopolitical ramifications of Russia’s plea to China. To keep China happy, Russian leaders will have no choice but to agree to unfavorable terms in trade negotiations, support Chinese positions in international forums such as the United Nations, and even reduce trade relations. Moscow along with other countries, such as India and Vietnam, he speculated.

Even in the distant scenario where Putin himself falls, it’s hard to imagine that the larger tectonic realignments that are occurring would change so much. Russia is turning into a giant Eurasian Iran: quite isolated, with a smaller and more technologically backward economy thanks to its hostilities in the West but still too big and too important to be considered irrelevant, Gabuev wrote:.

With China as Russia’s first external partner and major diplomatic ally, Gabuev concluded, the aging Kremlin ruling elite, myopic and Washington-obsessed, will be even more eager to serve as China’s servant as it rises. to become the arch-rival of the United States.

Some Western warmongering commentators argue that the American and European political elites have for too long didn’t believe the threat posed by this putative illiberal alliance. Until Western disbelief is replaced by a determination to resist, Russian and Chinese dictators will continue to press on, planning their major assaults and dreaming of future victories, Andrew Michta wrote for the right-wing opinion section of the Wall Street Journal.

In the initial wake of the Russian invasion, some Western pundits have considered the possibility that China would also join in the punitive measures rolled out against the Kremlin, or at least do little to prop up a struggling Russian economy. Few people have such hope now. Thursday, a sign of China’s waning influence in Europe, Estonia and Latvia withdrew from a cooperation group of sixteen Central and Eastern European countries brought together by China.