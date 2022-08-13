Trump Under Investigation For Possible Espionage Act Violations – Foreign Policy





Former US President Donald Trump is being investigated for potential violations of the Espionage Act, according to a search warrant unsealed by a Florida court on Friday.

Eleven sets of classified documents were recovered from the Trumps resort in Florida during an FBI search on Monday, part of a trove of about two dozen boxes of secret and top-secret documents, according to an inventory that has was published with the mandate. Information relating to the President of France was also recovered.

Among about 20 boxes extracted from Mar-a-Lago were four sets of top-secret documents, three sets of confidential documents and one set of documents marked as Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information, a designation for classified government information. the most sensitive. which must be housed in special protected government facilities.

The search warrant and list of items recovered from Trump’s home were released Friday after the government filed a motion to unseal the documents on Thursday, citing intense public interest in the case and the fact that Trump chose to surrender. public the news of the raid on Monday. .

The warrant says the former president is under investigation on suspicion of violating three separate laws regarding the handling of sensitive government information, obstruction of justice and potential violations of the Privacy Act. espionage concerning the collection, transmission or loss of defense information.

Seeing this subsection used as the basis for a search warrant executed at the home of the former US president is surprising, said David Laufman, a former US Department of Justice official who led the section. counterintelligence and export control. . Laufman said that to his knowledge, no former president has ever been investigated under the law.

Espionage law is broad and includes the mishandling of classified government documents and their disclosure to foreign adversaries. The primary law, US Code 793, focuses on national security information used to the detriment of the United States or to the benefit of any foreign nation.

The unsealed warrant addresses some critical details about the FBI’s search of Trump’s property, which sparked a political firestorm from the former president and his Republican Party allies. However, the affidavit, which would provide a much more detailed substantiation of the FBI’s research as well as the investigation’s methodology and sources, remains sealed.

Rep. Michael McCaul, a Republican who is a former federal attorney and attorney, said he wants U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to unseal the affidavit so lawmakers and the public can better understand the decision.

Only the affidavit in support of the search warrant will be able to enlighten us and tell us what it was really about, he said. To this day, I don’t really have an answer to that. I know it will be very extraordinary to release this, and it could be done by the Attorney General, and I would ask and request that he do it just because of the extraordinary case here.

Trump and some of his Republican Party allies called the FBI raid unwarranted and unnecessary and accused his political opponents of orchestrating the raid as an attack on him.

The FBI investigation carries no weight, Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb told conservative outlet Real Americas Voice after the raid. Bobb, who served in the Department of Homeland Security under the former administration, signed the search warrant Monday before the raid.

Attacks by Trump and his allies on the FBI’s moves have in turn prompted counterattacks from Democrats, who have accused the former president of mishandling classified information and politicizing the FBI’s efforts to retrieve those documents. Garland said he personally approved the FBI operation, while other Biden administration officials said the White House was not informed of the raid in advance.

Trump allies have argued that a sitting president has the right to declassify information. But there is still a detailed process involved. The documents aren’t being declassified because the president, in his head, thinks they should be or he’s flippantly doing an aide’s part, said Laufman, the former Justice Department official.

None of the laws in question depend on whether the material in question remains classified. In any event, information regarding US nuclear weapons systems is an exception and cannot be unilaterally declassified by the President.

Several legal experts have said that the mishandling of classified information, as this warrant suggests, would result in prosecution under normal circumstances, but they stressed that it is unclear whether Trump will face charges given the political sensitivities involved.

I will say I’ve had clients sued for far less than that, said Mark Zaid, a lawyer with extensive experience representing former military and intelligence officials.

In a normal situation, someone would be prosecuted for this, said Andrew Bakaj, an attorney at Compass Rose Legal Group and a former CIA intelligence officer. However, he warned that there is still a lot we don’t know about the case. It could have been an operation to recover the documents, or it could be part of a larger investigation.

The unsealed search warrant and inventory were released on the heels of a Washington Post article claiming that the FBI was looking for documents related to nuclear documents and that signals intelligence was included in the documents seized from the property of Trump at Mar-a-Lago. The report says it is unclear whether any nuclear documents were actually obtained during the search on Monday. Foreign Policy could not independently verify the report.

On Thursday, Trump called for the documents to be released in a series of social media posts. Federal Judge Bruce Reinhart, who is overseeing the case, gave Trump’s lawyers until Friday afternoon to object to the release of the documents, but his attorney consented.

A group of House Republicans held a press conference on Friday condemning the FBI’s raid of former presidents’ Florida resort, alleging it was a move designed to disrupt GOP political momentum before the midterm elections in the United States. The FBI’s raid on President Trump is a complete abuse and excess of its authority, said Representative Elise Stefanik, the third Republican member of the House of Representatives and a member of the House Select Intelligence and Armed Services Committees.

Political analysts and lawmakers said the raid would serve to motivate Trump’s base ahead of his eventual bid for president while further undermining the trust of Trump supporters in federal government institutions.

At a brief press conference Thursday, Garland announced that he had personally approved the search warrant. The department does not take such a decision lightly. Whenever possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search, he said. Trump previously ignored a subpoena to return the stolen documents.

Garland also sought to respond to what he described as recent unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI. Top Republican Party officials on Monday attacked the FBI and the Justice Department for the raid, with House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy accusing the department of reaching an intolerable state of armed politicization.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said on Twitter that overheated rhetoric from Trump, his supporters and Republican leaders was threatening the lives of law enforcement.

On Thursday, a gunman in a body armor attempted to break into an FBI field office in Cincinnati before fleeing the scene. The man, identified as Ricky Shiffer, was later killed after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.

Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be of deep concern to all Americans, Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a statement.

