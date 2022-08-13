Madison restaurateur recounts the threats and the arrest of a deputy | New





MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison restaurateur told 27 News that a drunk and drunk Dane County sheriff’s deputy threatened to hit him before officers responded to arrest the law enforcement officer.

“I remember watching him say, ‘We don’t need to do this. There’s no reason for this to happen, and the idea of ​​getting violent about it didn’t make sense. ‘” 107 State owner Nathan Mergen told 27 News of his December 2019 meeting with MK Imran Khan.

Mergen said Khan fell off bar stools twice before Mergen and staff escorted Khan out of the business and Khan became aggressive.

A sheriff’s official said Khan is currently on administrative leave.

Mergen said that during the 2019 incident, Khan told her and staff that he was a law enforcement officer.

“He let it be known that he was a [deputy]but none of us took it seriously,” Mergen told 27 News. “We couldn’t really figure out how a [deputy] would create a situation like this and allow himself to be so publicly drunk.” “This is the only time I’ve ever called the cops on anyone in the three and a half years we’ve been open,” said he said.

Mergen said responding officers arrested Khan outside the restaurant before anyone was injured.

Khan was incarcerated in Dane County Jail, but his actions were treated as a civil, not criminal, violation by officers. Madison City Court records show Khan was found responsible for disorderly conduct and was fined in January 2020.

Madison police officials have yet to respond to a 27 News request for comment on the decision to treat the 2019 incident as non-criminal.

Mergen told 27 News that Khan returned to his restaurant earlier this year and apologized to a bartender for his earlier behavior.

Mergen said he and staff did what they could to defuse the 2019 encounter with Khan, but needed the help of law enforcement.

“He wouldn’t back down,” Mergen said.

A 27 News reporter went to Khan’s home and left a voicemail in Khan’s security system recording with requests for Khan’s opinion on his two arrests in three years, but he did not made no comment.

A request to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office under the State Public Records Act to find out whether Khan has been disciplined in the workplace for his conduct outside of working hours in 2019 has not yet been satisfied.

