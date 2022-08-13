Tricolor – India at 75: Narendra Modis Azadi Ka Amrit absent

Unless he has forgotten them like the repatriation of black money and the jumla Rs 15 lakh-in-ever-account, or the commitment to create 2 million jobs every year.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the tricolor at the Red Fort on Monday, the lofty but unfulfilled promises he made regarding the year India celebrates 75 years of independence may come back to haunt him.

The August 15, 2022 deadline was meant to usher in progress markers such as pucca houses and 24×7 electricity for all, doubling of farmers’ incomes, an end to malnutrition, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed train and believe – whether or not the death of casteism and communitarianism.

Videos of Modi promising them and many more have been circulating on social media.

However, while betraying a tendency to forget promises, Modi has also shown a knack for moving quickly to new goals and deadlines to control the political narrative and people’s imaginations.

After becoming prime minister in 2014, he created a hype around Swachh Bharat as many expected him to focus on his big promises on black money and jobs and started talking about a new India in 2022 and the 75th year of independence.

Forget the catchy acronyms like P2G2 (Pro-people good governance) under the deluge of new promises.

Modi had said ahead of the 2014 general election that he would take firm action to purge the parliament of criminals, regardless of which party they belonged to.

According to the NGO Association of Democratic Reforms, 233 or 43% of the 539 MPs elected in the 2019 general election faced criminal charges, compared to 185 or 34% of those elected in 2014.

On Friday, Congress asked Modi whether his 2022 deadline would be extended or forgotten.

In two days, we will celebrate the 75th anniversary of our Independence. We would like to remind the Modi government of its promises for the year 2022 that every Indian will have a home, farmers’ incomes will double, high-speed rail will be operational, the list goes on, said Congress Spokesman Gourav Vallabh.

The prime minister is now talking about rewri culture (a little candy and a euphemism for freebies). Something the poor get to survive is called rewri. But what about the jhooth ki gathri (set of lies)? Will he make new promises this Independence Day, continuing his culture of smoke and mirrors?

Modi, however, exceeded the imagination of the opposition. It is already selling dreams of the global pre-eminence India would achieve by the time it celebrates the centenary of independence in 2047.

After winning the 2019 election, Modi floated the balloon of a $5 trillion economy, while soaring unemployment plagued Indians.

Contrary to the Rs 15 lakh pledge, Modis’ 2022 pledges would not have sounded like jumlas (rhetoric) to most people, let alone Niti Aayog, who published a Strategy for New India @75 in December 2018 listing the centers by sector. political objectives for 2022.

Along with popular promises such as doubling farmers’ incomes and houses for all, Niti Aayog’s paper also spoke of broadband internet connection in every village and an India free of malnutrition, poverty, terrorism , castes and communitarianism.

With farmers now on the warpath complaining of declining incomes due to rising input costs, the deadline for the housing program has already been pushed back to December 2024. Against the Goal of about 4 crore houses in urban and rural areas, about 62 lakh have been built so far.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai high-speed rail project is still in its infancy. Millions of people have been pushed below the poverty line.

India ranks 101st out of 116 countries on the Global Hunger Index. Malnutrition among children has also increased since the Covid epidemic.

As for the elimination of communitarianism, the politics of division poses a threat to the country like never before. The toxic rhetoric of electronic media, open calls for genocide at religious conclaves, institutional decay and numerous instances of violence have prompted several global agencies to express concern over rising religious intolerance and dwindling democracy in India.

Congress, in addition to reminding the Prime Minister of his broken promises, appeared to accuse him of a double standard on gifts.

Free rewri is bad but free gazak (much bigger candy) is good? If giving food to the poor in crisis and offering MSP (minimum support price) to farmers is a distribution of rewri, what is the cancellation of Rs 9.92 lakh crore for the rich and powerful? When will this be discussed? Vallabh said.

MGNREGA (Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) allowance is reduced to Rs 73,000 crore for the current financial year when reduction in corporate tax rates announced by the government in 2019 resulted in a loss of Rs 1 .45 lakh crore. This is double MGNREGA’s budget for the current fiscal year.