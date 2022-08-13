PTI to File Imran’s Papers on Three NA Seats Today





KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf will file former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s candidacy papers for three National Assembly seats in Karachi, which became vacant after the acceptance of resignations from MPs belonging to the opposition party.

Speaking at a press conference, former Federal Minister and Sindh leader of PTI Ali Zaidi said that the nomination papers for the by-elections will be lodged at the office of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Karachi.

The three constituencies are NA-237 in Malir district, NA-239 in Korangi district and NA-246 (Lyari) in South district.

The by-elections will once again prove the love of Karachi and its people for Imran Khan, he said. The PTI will launch an aggressive election campaign and we are hopeful that Khan sahib [PTI chairman] would also visit Karachi very soon.

He accused the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government of Sindh of rigging the first phase of Sindh’s local elections.

Mr Zaidi warned the ruling party against using the machinery of government to rig LG’s August 28 polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He also demanded a transparent role of the ECP, which he said failed to organize free and fair parliamentary elections in the first phase in 14 districts of Sindh.

He also criticized Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan for keeping silent on different issues which he always raised while being in coalition with PTI.

He said the population census had always been a key issue for MQM-P, but he said nothing when the current government delayed the census process for months. The people of Karachi are well aware and they will give their verdict in the upcoming polls, he said.

Posted in Dawn, August 13, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1704540/pti-to-file-imrans-papers-on-three-na-seats-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

