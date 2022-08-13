Salman Rushdie assaults British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is appalled

Salman Rushdie is taken on a stretcher to a helicopter to be transported to a hospital after being attacked during a conference in Chautauqua, New York, on August 12, 2022. PA

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said land by the attack suffered on Friday August 12 by his compatriot, the writer Salman Rushdie, in the United States. He is alive and get the care they needsaid New York State Governor Kathy Hochul. The perpetrator, whose motive is not yet known, was arrested and placed in custody, he went to the police in a press release.

I am appalled that Sir Salman Rushdie was stabbed while exercising a right we should never stop defending, Mr Johnson reacted in a tweetreferring to freedom of expression. I think his relatives. We all hope he is welladded the head of government.

On the same social network, author stephen king soberly declared: Hope Salman Rushdie is okay.

During a press briefing, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul greeted someone who has spent decades telling the truth to the powerful (), who exposed himself without fear in spite of the threats that pursued him all his life.

The association for the defense of writers in the world, PEN America, said shocked and horrifiedits president, Suzanne Nossel, revealing that, on Friday morning, Mr. Rushdie had written to her to propose his help of Ukrainian writers.

Many reactions within the French political world

resistance symbol, despicable, intolerable The French political world rose up after this aggression. Emmanuel Macron brought, in the evening, his support to the writer, ensuring that today, more than ever, we are by his side.

For 33 years, Salman Rushdie has embodied freedom and the fight against obscurantism. Hate and barbarism have just struck him, cowardly, said the French head of state on Twitterclaiming that his fight is ours, universal.

The Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, also affirmed that in his fight against obscurantism, we have always stood alongside Salman Rushdie. Tonight we are more than ever with him, she added on Twitter.

The attack on Salman Rushdie is a despicable act. () Against fanaticism, freedom of conscience and expression is essentialassured the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna. His culture colleague, Rima Abdul Malak, denounced a barbaric act and paid tribute 33 years of couragewhile Pap Ndiaye, Minister of National Education, praised a writer symbol of freedom and scholarship, which no Islamist obscurantism will.

The president of the Renaissance group at the National Assembly, Aurore Berg, described in a tweet Salman Rushdie as the very expression of freedom, it is the face, the voice, the interpreter despite the constant threats. Renaissance Euro MP Nathalie Loiseau has her address son full support the permanent target of intolerance, talented and courageous defender of freedom of opinion.

It is a symbol of resistance to Islamist totalitarianism which has been attackeda reacted on Twitter the president of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella. This attack proves that the Islamists will never disarm, an abundance the mayor of Perpignan, Louis Aliot, candidate for the head of the National Rally.

The religious fanatics who issued a fatwa against him no doubt bear the responsibility, a villain the rebellious MP Alexis Corbire. Dagger by Islamist hatreda as for him fustig Communist leader Fabien Roussel.

Boris Vallaud, leader of the socialist deputies, blame an attack serious and intolerable. It is freedom that is under attacka fustig the president of the environmental group the Assembly, Julien Bayou, speaking of a despicable fatwa. For the former right-wing presidential candidate, Valrie PeresseSalman Rushdi embodies freedom of expression against totalitarian Islamists.

The president of the Grand-Est region, Jean Rottner (Les Républicains), meanwhile to assure What his fight against fanaticism is an example and shows what our requirement and vigilance must be in the face of obscurantism.

