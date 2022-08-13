The lone gunman who attacked the FBI office was a fast-driving Navy vet devoted to Donald Trump





The pro-Trump gunman who was shot by Ohio police on Thursday after attacking the FBI’s field office in Cincinnati with a nail gun was a Navy veteran with top-secret clearance who served on submarines. sailors and apparently needed speed, records and sources revealed. Friday.

I have a lead foot, Ricky Walter Shiffer told a Minnesota police officer after he was caught going 50 mph through a 30 mph zone in his red Ford Mustang, according to a speeding ticket obtained by NBC News in conjunction with The Fargo Forum newspaper.

It was February 2004 and Shiffer was living in St. Cloud, Minnesota, according to the ticket he accumulated before and after his discharge from the Navy in 2003.

For the past few months, Shiffer has been living in Omaha, Nebraska, and was on the FBI’s radar after learning he participated in the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

On Thursday, the FBI Evidence Response Team collects evidence at the FBI building in Cincinnati.WLWT

The FBI has already received information about Ricky Shiffer, the individual who attempted to breach the FBI Field Office Visitor Screening Facility in Cincinnati on August 11, 2022,” the FBI said in a statement released Friday. However, several field offices attempted to locate and interview Shiffer, without success.

Shiffer, who was 42 when he died Thursday after a confrontation with pursuing police, enlisted in the Navy in June 1998 and underwent 10 months of training before being assigned to the USS Columbia. Its mission was to oversee electronic equipment associated with weapons such as missiles and torpedoes.

Shiffer must have been eligible for top-secret clearance in his E-5 job, a Navy spokesperson told NBC News.

After leaving the Navy after five years of service, Shiffer moved from state to state, records show.

Along the way, Shiffer managed to rack up speeding tickets in Ohio, Hawaii and Florida as well as other traffic violations in Virginia, records show.

But Shiffers’ most serious run-in with the law before Thursday came in July 2003, when he was arrested by police in Moorhead, Minn., and charged with obstruction of court, an offense for which he was charged. pleaded guilty a month later, records show.

It is not immediately clear what happened in this case as this police file has been purged and the Moorhead Police Chief did not respond to an email from NBC News requesting access to information on the arrest.

From 2017 to 2020, records show Shiffer lived in an apartment building near downtown Columbus, Ohio. A former neighbor described him as friendly but also a little quirky.

He had a little anger problem about his car, but who doesn’t, Ian McConnell told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

A native of Pennsylvania, Shiffer registered as a Republican wherever he lived, records show. He didn’t appear to be married or have children. But he was a devoted follower of former President Donald Trump.

NBC News reported Thursday that Shiffer was at the Capitol Riot on Jan. 6, 2021, though it’s unclear if he was part of the crowd that broke through the building. However, he often posted on social media how he was in Washington, DC that day.

And on Thursday, after unsuccessfully trying to break into the FBI building in Cincinnati, Shiffer apparently confessed to the crime on Truth Social, the social media platform founded by media company Trump.

Well, I thought I had a way through bulletproof glass, and I didn’t, the @RickyWShifferJr account wrote at 9:29 a.m. ET, shortly after police alleged the shooting happened. was produced. If you don’t hear from me, it’s true that I tried to attack the FBI, and that either means I got taken off the internet, or the FBI got me, or they sent in the regular cops during that time.

Shiffer was apparently furious after the FBI confiscated more than a dozen boxes of classified documents from Trump’s residence in Palm Beach, Florida earlier this week.

We must not tolerate this one, he writes.

