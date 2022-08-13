Gill says he is ‘compelled’ to testify against Imran – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: PTI chief Dr Shahbaz Gill told a court in the capital on Friday that investigators had focused their questioning on the frequency of his meetings with Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed and coerced him into testifying against the party chairman Imran Khan in his controversial statement on the military.

Magistrate Omar Shabbir, after hearing arguments from both sides, rejected Kohsar Police’s request to extend Mr Gills’ physical remand for further investigation and sent him to the jail’s judicial lockup. from Adiala.

In a related development, Magistrate Salman Badar granted bail after arrest to the wife of Mr Gills’ driver.

Unlike previous hearings, PTI workers and some leaders, including Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Nawaz Awan and Kanwal Shauzab, were at the courthouse to cheer on the party presidents’ chief of staff.

Islamabad’s Solicitor General, Barrister Jahangir Khan Jadoon, had argued that physical custody of Mr Gills was necessary to retrieve mobile phones, voice mail and conduct a polygraph test to determine whether the suspect tell the truth or not. Defense attorney Faisal Hussain and attorney Ali Bukhari objected to the attorney generals’ presence, saying it shows the government is keen to keep their client behind bars.

Mr Gill told the court he had been tortured and accused the police of asking irrelevant questions. He said investigators were even interested in Imran Khan’s diet.

Regarding his objectionable remarks, Mr Gill said his statement was taken out of context, adding that he respects the military and never intended to ridicule the institution.

The prosecutor said police had planned to polygraph Mr Gills at the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory, which would take four to five days.

He said other suspects needed to be arrested and to that end the police needed Mr Gills’ custody for 12 days.

The prosecution later appealed to District and Extra Sessions Judge Mohammad Adnan against the dismissal of the plea seeking the extension of Mr Gills’ physical remand.

However, after hearing the arguments, the ADSJ rejected the plea.

In addition, magistrate Salman Badar granted bail after arrest to the wife of Mr. Gills’ driver. The court accepted the request for bail against bonds worth Rs 30,000.

Additionally, PTI’s legal team has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, seeking to overturn the FIR registered against Mr. Gill as well as the administration of the private broadcaster ARY News in connection with the release of his statement.

The petition referred to judgments of superior courts which found it illegal to register more than one FIR in a single incident and requested the High Court to annul the FIR registered with Memon Goth Police Station, Karachi .

Meanwhile, the President of the PTI has condemned Mr. Gill’s allegations of torture and the arrest of the head of ARY News, calling on the judiciary to take notice of violations of all laws with impunity by the current regime. Strongly condemn the torture inflicted on Shahbaz Gill. Under what law and under whose orders is this done? If he [Gill] broke the law, he should get a fair trial. But just to save the imported government from crooks, the Constitution and all laws are violated with impunity, he tweeted.

In a statement, PTI Senior Vice President Dr. Shireen Mazari urged the UN Human Rights Council to take note of this inhumane act.

Another senior PTI official, Asad Umar, tweeted: On hearing that after remand Shahbaz Gill, instead of being sent to Adiala, is being taken to an unknown location. Complete parody of the law. It’s not about Gill. His writ of court system being challenged, he said.

Kashif Abbasi in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Posted in Dawn, August 13, 2022

