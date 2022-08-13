Donald Trump is being investigated under the Espionage Act, with ‘top secret’ documents taken from his Florida home | American News





The FBI recovered more than 20 boxes of items – some labeled top secret – during a search of Donald Trump’s Florida mansion, court records show.

Details of a warrant that has now been unsealed show some elements related to defense information.

The warrant said the investigation involves alleged violations of the Espionage Act.

Among the 20 boxes removed were 11 sets of classified documents – one marked as “miscellaneous classified/TS/SCI documents”, referring to top secret and sensitive information.

A binder of photos, a handwritten note and information about the “president of France” were also seized.

Image: Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower the day after FBI agents raided his Palm Beach home

The FBI searched Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this week, with the former president saying his home was ‘searched’ and ‘besieged’ and officers opened a safe.

He told his 3.8 million followers on his Truth Social platform that the documents were “all declassified” and he would have handed them over at any time – there was no need to “seize” them.

However, while a president has the power to declassify documents, it’s unclear whether Mr. Trump ever took official action to do so.

Image: Donald Trump’s Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, was searched by FBI agents

Great research – 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms

His supporters have been largely galvanized by the FBI research – rallying behind him and criticizing the move as political, as it comes at a time when many expect him to announce his intention to run for a second presidential term. .

The warrant described his property as “a mansion with approximately 58 bedrooms, 33 bathrooms, on an estate of 17 acres”.

He said officers could search ‘office 45’ – a reference to Mr Trump’s status as the 45th US president – “all storage rooms and all other rooms or areas of the premises used or available for use by FPOTUS” (former President of the United States).

Image: Pic: Social Truth

According to the “property receipt”, clemency granted by the executive to former Trump ally Roger Stone was also uncovered.

Mr. Stone initially encouraged Mr. Trump to run for office, and his unwavering support for the president earned him a commuted sentence for his charge following the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

What did the warrant allow?

The unsealed warrant authorized the removal of “all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, proceeds of crime or other unlawfully possessed items”, including:

All physical documents with classification marks, as well as all containers/boxes (including any other contents) in which these documents are located, as well as all other containers/boxes which are collectively stored or found with the documents and containers /boxes mentioned above. Information, including communications in any form, regarding the retrieval, storage, or transmission of national defense information or classified documents. Any government and/or presidential document created between January 20, 2017 and January 20, 2021 the concealment of any government and/or presidential document, or any document bearing classification marks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-being-investigated-under-espionage-act-with-top-secret-documents-taken-from-his-florida-home-12671607 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos