PM Modi will welcome the CWG 2022 medalists to the official residence today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will welcome all the 2022 Commonwealth Games medalists to his official residence at 11 a.m. on Saturday. This is the first time the Prime Minister will physically interact with the Commonwealth Games winners after their spectacular performance in Birmingham. “I look forward to interacting with the Indian contingent of CWG 2022 at my residence on August 13 at 11am. The entire nation is proud of the achievements of our athletes at the Games,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet. PM Modi has already wished every athlete who has won a medal for the country. The Prime Minister had taken to his official Twitter account to congratulate the Indian athletes after winning medals at the event. PM Modi also sent well wishes to those who failed to finish on the podium. From July 28 to August 8, nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals in 16 different sports at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India ended their 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign in fourth position with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). Wrestling topped the medal table with 12 medals including six gold while weightlifting accounted for 10 medals. India had their fourth all-time best performance in their Commonwealth Games history, their best being a total of 101 medals when the Games were held on home soil in 2010. The Indian women’s cricket team also made history by winning the silver medal in the first-ever CWG T20 event. One of the main highlights of this mega event was Nikhat Zareen getting a gold medal. After winning the medal in the women’s lightweight 50kg final, Zareen said she was delighted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that she would take his autograph on his boxing gloves. Indian star boxer and world champion Nikhat Zareen defeated Carly MC Naul of Northern Ireland in the women’s 50kg (light flyweight) final on Sunday. Zareen lived up to her “world champion” status by dominating Carly in all three rounds. They won 5-0 on a run basis. “I am very happy to meet Prime Minister Modi; I took a selfie with him last time and I want a new one now. Last time I took his autograph on my T-shirt, now I I’ll take it on my boxing gloves,” Nikhat Zareen told ANI after winning the gold medal on August 7. The 2022 Commonwealth Games came to a close on Monday with a stunning closing ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. The Commonwealth Games Flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will be the next host of the Commonwealth Games in 2026. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

