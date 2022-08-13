Jokowi talks again about the burden of subsidies, signals that fuel prices will go up?





President Joko Widodo again addressed the issue of fuel subsidies (BBM) and the burden on the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) to support the subsidies. In a meeting with the heads of senior state institutions, Jokowi said the current grant budget is too big as it stands at Rs 502 trillion. On the other hand, fuel prices in other countries have increased. “Can we keep the Rp 502 trillion strong? If we can Alhamdulillah it means the people are not burdened. But what if the state budget is not strong enough ?”, Jokowi said at the State Palace, Jakarta, Friday (12/8) quoted from Between. Jokowi said the energy subsidy provided by the government was too big. This budget is used to maintain the price of pertalite to electricity. This is not the first time that Jokowi has mentioned the burden on the state budget for subsidies. At the June 20, 2022 cabinet meeting, the president said the government was committed to providing subsidies despite the heavy tax burden. On June 22, Jokowi began to wonder if the government’s budget was strong enough to sustain soaring fuel prices. “But how long can we hold out? Our APBN, our taxation, are they strong enough to withstand this?” Jokowi told Samarinda on June 22. Is Jokowi’s statement a signal that fuel prices will rise? Investment Minister/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia, said the fuel subsidy should be reduced to reduce the amount of energy subsidies and offsets, the value of which reached 502.4 trillion rupees. He also asked the public to be prepared if later the government decides to raise the price of fuel. Bahlil estimated that if the world price of crude oil reached a level of US$105 per barrel assuming the rupiah exchange rate was 14,740 rupees to the dollar, the government would bear the burden of fuel subsidies of up to 600 trillion rupees. “Because 600 trillion rupees is equivalent to 25% of the total state budget revenue. It is not healthy,” Bahlil said at the office of the Ministry of Investment on Friday (8/12). Finance Minister Sri Mulyani also expressed the same vigilance. He said the possible budget for energy subsidies and compensation of Rs 502.4 trillion this year would not be enough. Indeed, the quota for the volume of subsidized fuel oil (BBM) is running out, which requires additional quota. Sri Mulyani explained that in July the consumption of subsidized Pertalite type fuel reached 16.8 million kilolitres. Thus, the remaining quota is only 6.2 million kiloliters compared to the initial allocation. In addition, the volume of subsidized fuel is expected to reach 28 million kiloliters this year. This means that an additional 5 million kiloliters are needed for Pertalite. “Not to mention the oil price, which we assume in the APBN is $100 per barrel, yesterday it hit $120 per barrel,” Sri Mulyani said on Wednesday (8/10). Although he did not mention the price increase, Sri Mulyani asked Pertamina to monitor the volume of subsidized fuel. This is so that the state budget is not weighed down by the increasingly inflated budget of energy subsidies and compensation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://katadata.co.id/ameidyonasution/berita/62f70519e3980/jokowi-kembali-singgung-beban-subsidi-sinyal-harga-bbm-akan-naik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos