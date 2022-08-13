Xi Jinping plans to meet US President Biden in November





beijing [China]Aug 13 (ANI): Chinese officials expect President Xi Jinping to visit Southeast Asian countries and meet US President Joe Biden in November, The Wall Street Journal reported. The visit comes after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan angered the Chinese government and in response they launched a military drill around the self-governing island. The visit would mark the Chinese leader’s first international trip in nearly three years and his first face-to-face meeting with Biden since the US leader’s inauguration. Preparations for the trip suggest Xi is confident of his fortunes at a two-decade congress due this fall, where he is expected to break with recent precedent and claim a third term as leader, the publication said. Communist Party. The Chinese leader is expected to wrap up the Party Congress first, then likely attend a summit of Group of 20-nation leaders on the Indonesian island of Bali from Nov. 15-16. And after two days, Xi is expected to travel to Bangkok. , capital of Thailand to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, they said. However, plans may change as they are still in their early stages and part of the preparations is preparing for a possible meeting between Xi and Biden on the sidelines of one of the two summits, the sources said. “China supports Indonesia and Thailand as hosts of the two conferences, and is willing to work with all parties to promote the conference to achieve positive results,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement. an answer to the Wall Street Journal’s question about Xi’s potential trip. Meanwhile, the White House said the two leaders discussed a possible face-to-face meeting during their recent call and agreed their teams would follow through to work out the details. The official declined to provide details of the time or location, according to the Wall Street Journal. Recently, when Pelosi traveled to Taiwan against China’s wishes, Beijing began staging large-scale military exercises while threatening to seize control of the self-governing island. After more than a week of training near Taiwan, China announced on Wednesday that it had concluded its military exercises, simulating an attack on the island. The PLA’s Eastern Theater Command said it carried out various missions in recent exercises around Taiwan and effectively tested the combat capability of the troops’ joint operations, state media Global Times reported. The Chinese military said it would regularly conduct combat readiness patrols across the Taiwan Strait. Justifying its large-scale military exercises and airspace violations in the East and South China Seas, China said that after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the country is now preparing for all possible scenarios. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is a major provocation that has improved US-Taiwanese relations and a real threat to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. , adding that China must be prepared for all possible scenarios. Recently, on Friday, up to 24 Chinese aircraft and six ships were detected by Taiwan’s Defense Ministry near its territory, two days after China halted large-scale military exercises near the self-governing island. (ANI)

