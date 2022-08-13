Exhibit A of Trump’s Recklessness





A federal magistrate in Florida on Friday shut down at least part of the speculation that Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by Justice Department officials and FBI agents. Documents unsealed by the judge showed that during the raid earlier this week, officers discovered and removed four sets of top secret documents and seven other sets of classified documents from Trump’s home. A group of documents has been described as TS/SCI Classified Documents, an acronym for Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information, one of the highest levels of secrecy that exists within the US government.

The search warrant unsealed by the judge sought all physical documents and records constituting evidence, contraband, proceeds of crime or other items unlawfully possessed in violation of three criminal statutes, including the Espionage Act, which prohibits the collection, transmission or loss of information relating to national defense, and punishable by up to ten years in prison. The three potential offenses cited in the warrant are criminal crimes. On Thursday, the Washington Post reported that some of the documents related to nuclear weapons, a story the former president called a hoax. But the events of the past week raise the possibility that officials have finally uncovered misconduct by Trump for which he can be held legally responsible.

A former Trump staffer said Friday that Trump has the power as president to declassify top-secret information, and that he could mount a defense in court before removing the White House documents. But senior officials who have been investigated in the past for improperly handling classified information, including Obama administration CIA director David Petraeus and security adviser Sandy Berger nationwide under the Clinton administration, eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for unlawfully removing secret information. documents.

Officials may have finally found a wrongdoing by Trump for which he can be held legally responsible. Illustration by Nicholas Konrad/The New Yorker; Source Photographs by Getty

The political implications for Trump remain to be seen. Trump’s base, of course, will believe that the Justice Department and the FBI are falsely accusing him. But, for everyone, a sense of exhaustion with Trump’s antics seems inevitable. The credit goes to an unlikely character, Attorney General Merrick Garland. At an unexpected press conference on Thursday, Garland announced he was asking for the warrant to be unsealed. It was a way to break through Trump’s bluster about the raid. Garland also defended the men and women of the Department of Justice and the FBI. I will not remain silent when their integrity is unfairly attacked, he said. Garland was measured in her tone. It was balanced and fair. He did not smear Trump, nor publicly accuse him of any crime. It remains unclear whether Trump will be prosecuted. But Garland stood up for the rule of law and also respected the rule of law.

In the days ahead, Trump, as he has done so effectively in the past, will deflect and conceal. One of his first defenses on Friday was to falsely claim in social media posts that President Barack Obama took tens of millions of government documents after leaving office: what are they going to do with the 33 million pages documents, many of them classified, that President Obama took to Chicago? A statement from the National Archives and Records Administration refuted Trump’s claim. The archives said approximately thirty million pages of unclassified documents from Obama’s eight years in office have been transferred to a National Archives facility in the Chicago area and continue to be held by the agency. . Former President Obama has no control over where or how NARA stores his administration’s presidential records, the agency said.

Exposing Trump’s lies is not new. During his four years in office, Trump has been consistently shown to misrepresent, exaggerate accomplishments and smear enemies. But he was also careful not to cross certain legal thresholds and to generally obey the advice of his lawyers. The Mueller Report, for example, found that Trump was saved from a patently obvious obstruction of justice when his top aides, particularly White House attorney Don McGahn, either refused to carry out his orders or managed to hold him back. When Trump withheld $400 million in aid to Ukraine as leverage to demand an investigation into his likely Democratic opponent, he kept his language vague during phone calls with President Volodymyr Zelensky, which made him helped deny wrongdoing.

Classified documents collected by FBI agents at Mar-a-Lago, as well as the Jan. 6 commission proceedings, show that Trump grew increasingly reckless as his presidency drew to a close. Former Trump administration officials testified that the president’s behavior changed after his election loss to Joe Biden in November 2020. Warnings from White House lawyers who had previously held Trump back were no longer effective. The remaining railings were tossed aside.

For Americans willing to watch, their worst fears about Donald Trump are being confirmed. He recklessly handled some of the country’s most important secrets, including, apparently, information related to nuclear weapons. Tens of millions of Americans, no doubt, will continue to believe his conspiracy theories. But the regular compilation of facts by the Jan. 6 committee, the Justice Department and the FBI creates a record of negligence after November 2020 that surpasses Trump’s actions earlier in his term. The Mar-a-Lago search warrant showed that Trump has become more reckless, reckless and reckless and more unfit for the presidency than ever.

