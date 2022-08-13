Politics
Meeting with Jokowi, Bamsoet discusses strategies to deal with the threat of a global recession
Jakarta –
The president of MPR RI, Bambang Soesatyo, held a consultation meeting with the head of high state institutions, including President Joko Widodo. The meeting discussed the anticipation of various global conditions which are estimated to be increasingly uncertain. This condition occurs because we are currently still facing the post-COVID-19 pandemic situation.
In addition, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the US-China trade and technology war, new tensions in the Taiwan Strait and supply chain disruptions are impacting commodity price fluctuations. food and energy raw materials.
“President Joko Widodo is aiming for a budget deficit in 2023 below 3%, a maximum of 2.8%. this creates additional interest payments Payment coupons and the maturity of public debt will have an impact on the reduction of foreign exchange reserves Based on July 2022 data, import requirements and payments of Indonesia’s external debt reached USD 21.6 billion per month. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserve position in July 2022 was still worth more than twice the international standard for adequacy,” said Bamsoet said in his statement, Friday (8/12/22).
The 20th Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives and the former Chairman of Commission III of the Indonesian House of Representatives for Law, Human Rights and Security explained that currently, the short-term strategy to make in the face of these various situations is to establish priorities and allocate budgets appropriately. The policy of sharing the burden, not only with the monetary world but also with the business world, is seen as an option in efforts to finance uncertainty in the future.
As for the long-term strategy, it requires planning debt repayments for at least the next 30 years. In planning the payment of these debts, of course, fiscal and monetary conditions must be maintained.
“In the fiscal sector, the challenges to be met are the normalization of the budget deficit, the maintenance of the proportion of external debt in the gross domestic product and the maintenance of the financing of infrastructures. From a monetary point of view, the largest Challenges are controlling inflation, maintaining foreign exchange reserves and stability of the rupee exchange rate,” Bamsoet explained.
On the other hand, Bamsoet explained that the global food crisis and energy crisis must also be anticipated to minimize the negative impact on Indonesia. Minimizing is also necessary so as not to impact the national political agenda already in sight
“Another challenge is, as is known, that the Central Statistical Agency (BPS) recorded that the annual inflation rate in July 2022 reached 4.94%. The contributor to inflation is the increase from the price of red pepper, the increase in air force tariffs, domestic fuel and cayenne pepper.It is estimated that in August inflation will increase in the range of 5-6%.Even in September 2022, we We should face the threat of hyperinflation, with inflation rates in the 5-6 percent range, 10-12 percent range,” Bamsoet said.
Nevertheless, Bamsoet said Indonesia had a positive side when this situation occurred. According to the results of a Bloomberg survey, Indonesia is considered a country with a low level of risk of recession. The numerical value shows 3%, very far from the average of American and European countries which reach 40-55% or Asia-Pacific countries which are worth 20-25%.
Party Vice Chairman Golkar as well as the head of the Law Enforcement, Defense and Security Relations Agency of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) added that the development of Sectoral capacities, in particular the consolidation of democracy, a green economy, digital infrastructure and the development of the national capital, supported by sustainable intergovernmental commitments, constitute the main foundation for national development. As well as efforts to prevent various risks encountered in the future.
“For this reason, it is necessary to have the State Policy Guidelines (PPHN) as a national development roadmap that will serve as the basis for the government for the following periods in order to continue to carry out the good direction of the national development, especially to achieve Indonesia’s vision as a developed country in 2045,” he explained. bamsoet.
Vice President of Pancasila Youth along with Vice President of FKPPI/FKPPI State Defense Agency gave an example of development of Nusantara Capital (IKN) as part of a long-term project . In order to transform IKN into a sustainable global city with the concept of smart, green and blue city, as well as relations for the national and regional economy, state leadership and consistency between governments are necessary.
“Not only that, the development of the IKN should be a catalyst to encourage Indonesia to make technological leaps. If only regulated by law, it is likely to be ‘torpedoed’ by the Perppu Therefore, it is very important that the foundation of the IKN is also strengthened by the existence of the PPHN, which cannot be torpedoed by Perppu as well as in the judicial review at the Constitutional Court,” Bamsoet concluded.
For information, the participants of the consultation meeting included DPR Chairman Puan Maharani, DPD Chairman La Nyalla Mattalitti, Constitutional Court President Anwar Usman, Supreme Court President Syarifuddin, KY President Mukti Fajar Nur Dewata and BPK Chairman Isma Yatun. Minister of State Secretary Pratikno was also present who accompanied President Joko Widodo.
(fhs/ega)
Sources
2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-6232088/bertemu-jokowi-bamsoet-bahas-strategi-hadapi-ancaman-resesi-global
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Gill says he is ‘compelled’ to testify against Imran – Newspaper August 13, 2022
- Rahul Gandhi questions Prime Minister Modi’s ‘silence’ on China | India is blooming August 13, 2022
- Bollywood Hit Party Tickets, Fri, 12 Aug 2022 at 10:30 PM August 13, 2022
- Floating dresses and loose dresses for summer August 13, 2022
- Rowing’s Raggi Named Finalist for CRCA Athlete of the Year August 13, 2022