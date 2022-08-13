Meeting with Jokowi, Bamsoet discusses strategies to deal with the threat of a global recession

Jakarta –

The president of MPR RI, Bambang Soesatyo, held a consultation meeting with the head of high state institutions, including President Joko Widodo. The meeting discussed the anticipation of various global conditions which are estimated to be increasingly uncertain. This condition occurs because we are currently still facing the post-COVID-19 pandemic situation.

In addition, the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the US-China trade and technology war, new tensions in the Taiwan Strait and supply chain disruptions are impacting commodity price fluctuations. food and energy raw materials.

“President Joko Widodo is aiming for a budget deficit in 2023 below 3%, a maximum of 2.8%. this creates additional interest payments Payment coupons and the maturity of public debt will have an impact on the reduction of foreign exchange reserves Based on July 2022 data, import requirements and payments of Indonesia’s external debt reached USD 21.6 billion per month. Meanwhile, Indonesia’s foreign exchange reserve position in July 2022 was still worth more than twice the international standard for adequacy,” said Bamsoet said in his statement, Friday (8/12/22).

ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT

The 20th Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives and the former Chairman of Commission III of the Indonesian House of Representatives for Law, Human Rights and Security explained that currently, the short-term strategy to make in the face of these various situations is to establish priorities and allocate budgets appropriately. The policy of sharing the burden, not only with the monetary world but also with the business world, is seen as an option in efforts to finance uncertainty in the future.

As for the long-term strategy, it requires planning debt repayments for at least the next 30 years. In planning the payment of these debts, of course, fiscal and monetary conditions must be maintained.

“In the fiscal sector, the challenges to be met are the normalization of the budget deficit, the maintenance of the proportion of external debt in the gross domestic product and the maintenance of the financing of infrastructures. From a monetary point of view, the largest Challenges are controlling inflation, maintaining foreign exchange reserves and stability of the rupee exchange rate,” Bamsoet explained.

On the other hand, Bamsoet explained that the global food crisis and energy crisis must also be anticipated to minimize the negative impact on Indonesia. Minimizing is also necessary so as not to impact the national political agenda already in sight

“Another challenge is, as is known, that the Central Statistical Agency (BPS) recorded that the annual inflation rate in July 2022 reached 4.94%. The contributor to inflation is the increase from the price of red pepper, the increase in air force tariffs, domestic fuel and cayenne pepper.It is estimated that in August inflation will increase in the range of 5-6%.Even in September 2022, we We should face the threat of hyperinflation, with inflation rates in the 5-6 percent range, 10-12 percent range,” Bamsoet said.

Nevertheless, Bamsoet said Indonesia had a positive side when this situation occurred. According to the results of a Bloomberg survey, Indonesia is considered a country with a low level of risk of recession. The numerical value shows 3%, very far from the average of American and European countries which reach 40-55% or Asia-Pacific countries which are worth 20-25%.

Party Vice Chairman Golkar as well as the head of the Law Enforcement, Defense and Security Relations Agency of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) added that the development of Sectoral capacities, in particular the consolidation of democracy, a green economy, digital infrastructure and the development of the national capital, supported by sustainable intergovernmental commitments, constitute the main foundation for national development. As well as efforts to prevent various risks encountered in the future.

“For this reason, it is necessary to have the State Policy Guidelines (PPHN) as a national development roadmap that will serve as the basis for the government for the following periods in order to continue to carry out the good direction of the national development, especially to achieve Indonesia’s vision as a developed country in 2045,” he explained. bamsoet.

Vice President of Pancasila Youth along with Vice President of FKPPI/FKPPI State Defense Agency gave an example of development of Nusantara Capital (IKN) as part of a long-term project . In order to transform IKN into a sustainable global city with the concept of smart, green and blue city, as well as relations for the national and regional economy, state leadership and consistency between governments are necessary.

“Not only that, the development of the IKN should be a catalyst to encourage Indonesia to make technological leaps. If only regulated by law, it is likely to be ‘torpedoed’ by the Perppu Therefore, it is very important that the foundation of the IKN is also strengthened by the existence of the PPHN, which cannot be torpedoed by Perppu as well as in the judicial review at the Constitutional Court,” Bamsoet concluded.

For information, the participants of the consultation meeting included DPR Chairman Puan Maharani, DPD Chairman La Nyalla Mattalitti, Constitutional Court President Anwar Usman, Supreme Court President Syarifuddin, KY President Mukti Fajar Nur Dewata and BPK Chairman Isma Yatun. Minister of State Secretary Pratikno was also present who accompanied President Joko Widodo.

(fhs/ega)